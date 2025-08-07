CAPREIT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

HIGHLIGHTS

As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Total Portfolio Performance and Other Measures Number of suites and sites(1) 46,924 48,696 64,155 Investment properties fair value(2)(000s) $ 14,481,143 $ 14,868,362 $ 16,600,604 Assets held for sale (000s) $ 586,738 $ 307,460 $ 221,007 Occupied AMR(1)(3) Canadian Residential Portfolio(4) $ 1,693 $ 1,636 $ 1,577 The Netherlands Residential Portfolio € 1,245 € 1,222 € 1,072 Occupancy(1) Canadian Residential Portfolio(4) 98.3 % 97.5 % 98.2 % The Netherlands Residential Portfolio 91.0 % 94.6 % 97.7 % Total Portfolio(5) 97.9 % 97.2 % 97.7 %

(1) As at June 30, 2025, includes 1,556 suites classified as assets held for sale in Europe (December 31, 2024 – 1,803 suites and sites in Canada and Europe, June 30, 2024 – 816 suites in Canada and Europe), but excludes commercial suites.

(2) Investment properties exclude assets held for sale.

(3) Occupied average monthly rent ("Occupied AMR") is defined as actual residential rents divided by the total number of occupied suites or sites in the property, and does not include revenues from parking, laundry or other sources.

(4) Excludes manufactured home communities ("MHC") sites.

(5) Includes MHC sites, as applicable.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Performance Operating revenues (000s) $ 254,434 $ 278,126 $ 507,745 $ 553,942 Net operating income ("NOI") (000s) $ 169,802 $ 186,281 $ 327,821 $ 363,330 NOI margin 66.7 % 67.0 % 64.6 % 65.6 % Same property NOI (000s) $ 154,076 $ 146,858 $ 296,960 $ 286,075 Same property NOI margin 66.3 % 65.9 % 64.0 % 64.4 % Net income (000s) $ 74,475 $ 112,072 $ 82,460 $ 294,185 Funds From Operations ("FFO") per unit – diluted(1) $ 0.661 $ 0.644 $ 1.246 $ 1.253 Distributions per unit $ 0.388 $ 0.363 $ 0.771 $ 0.725 FFO payout ratio(1) 58.5 % 56.2 % 61.8 % 57.8 %

(1) These measures are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release.

As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Financing Metrics and Liquidity Total debt to gross book value(1) 38.5 % 38.4 % 41.5 % Weighted average mortgage effective interest rate(2) 3.17 % 3.11 % 2.91 % Weighted average mortgage term (years)(2) 4.5 4.8 4.7 Debt service coverage ratio (times)(1)(3) 1.9 x 1.9 x 1.8 x Interest coverage ratio (times)(1)(3) 3.3 x 3.3 x 3.3 x Cash and cash equivalents (000s)(4) $ 28,639 $ 136,243 $ 78,238 Available borrowing capacity – Acquisition and Operating Facility (000s)(5) $ 61,919 $ 500,292 $ 400,938 Capital Unitholders' equity (000s) $ 8,879,025 $ 9,027,312 $ 9,431,748 Net asset value ("NAV") (000s)(1) $ 8,935,968 $ 9,042,068 $ 9,334,521 Total number of units – diluted (000s)(6) 159,168 162,927 169,562 NAV per unit – diluted(1) $ 56.14 $ 55.50 $ 55.05

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release.

(2) Excludes liabilities related to assets held for sale, as applicable.

(3) Based on the trailing four quarters.

(4) Consists of $11,709 and $16,930 in Canada and Europe, respectively (December 31, 2024 – $122,941 and $13,302, respectively, June 30, 2024 – $7,558 and $70,680, respectively).

(5) Excludes an accordion option of $400,000 (December 31, 2024 – $200,000, June 30, 2024 – $200,000).

(6) Consists of Trust Units, which are classified as Unitholders' Equity, as well as Exchangeable LP Units, deferred units ("DUs"), restricted unit rights ("RURs") and performance unit rights ("PURs"), which are classified as liabilities.

"I'm proud of CAPREIT's performance during the second quarter of 2025, as we've made good progress across each of our organizational objectives, as shown in our results," commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're continuing to execute on our strategy of high grading the quality of our Canadian portfolio, improving its operational performance, investing in our value-enhancing NCIB, and all while remaining focused on free cash flow, and this has resulted in strong growth in earnings for our Unitholders."

"So far this year, we've sold $274 million of non-core, under-performing Canadian assets with the lowest cash returns, and we've completed or committed to $743 million in European dispositions, bringing us much closer to our vision of returning to a pure play Canadian apartment REIT," continued Mr. Kenney. "We've reinvested $165 million of the net proceeds into the acquisition of well-located, high-performing, low-CAPEX properties in Canada, and we've invested $187 million into Trust Unit buybacks at an average 24% discount to our NAV."

"We've also been extremely focused internally on improving our operational performance, especially given some short-term headwinds," added Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer. "As a result of having recalibrated our rent optimization and vacancy mitigation strategies over the past few months in response to evolving market dynamics, we're pleased to report that for our same property residential portfolio in Canada, occupancies are up to 98.3% as of June 30, 2025, and Occupied AMR grew by 5.2% since the comparative period."

"We've made meaningful strides on the expense side as well, having taken proactive steps to contain and reduce controllable expenditures in all areas of the business," Mr. Co continued. "These operational improvements drove the expansion of our same property NOI margin by 40 basis points to 66.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Combined with the positive effects of our capital allocation efforts, particularly our accretive Trust Unit repurchases under the NCIB program, diluted FFO per Unit was up by 2.6% to $0.661 in the current period, and our balance sheet remains strong with leverage at 38.5% as of quarter end, down considerably from 41.5% on June 30, 2024."

"As evidenced by these results, our strategy is working," continued Mr. Kenney. "We're looking forward to making further progress on our objectives, all of which work together to boost the generation of cash flow and ultimately bring us closer to funding capital expenditures and distributions entirely through our FFO. We're well on our way to achieving that in the near term, and we've never had a better team in place to make it happen."

SUMMARY OF Q2 2025 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Strategic Initiatives Update

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT acquired two properties with 139 suites in Canada for a total gross purchase price of $54.5 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT acquired four properties with 420 suites in Canada for a total gross purchase price of $152.1 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments).

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of 357 sites in the last remaining MHC property located in Moncton, New Brunswick; a non-core residential property with 56 suites located in Summerside, Prince Edward Island and two single residential suites located in the Netherlands. The gross sale price was $23.1 million, consisting of $21.7 million in Canada and $1.4 million in Europe (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of 2,196 suites and sites for a total gross sale price of $411.0 million, consisting of $274.3 million in Canada and $136.7 million in Europe (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments). CAPREIT is currently targeting the disposition of approximately $400 million of non-core Canadian properties in 2025.

On April 2, 2025, CAPREIT announced that a subsidiary of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") has entered into an agreement to sell entities owning 1,446 residential suites in the Netherlands for gross proceeds, net of estimated adjustments, of approximately $522.0 million. Subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, the announced disposition is expected to close on September 15, 2025. ERES also entered into several agreements to sell its German commercial property and one of its residential properties in the Netherlands for total gross proceeds of approximately $45.4 million. The sales are expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. There can be no assurance that all requirements for closing will be obtained, satisfied or waived.

Subject to the completion of certain pending dispositions in accordance with the terms and timing disclosed, ERES has announced an intention to declare a special distribution to unitholders of ERES of an estimated €0.90 per ERES Unit and ERES Class B LP Unit, payable in cash in September 2025. The ERES special distribution has not yet been declared and there can be no assurance as to the timing or quantum of such a distribution. ERES also announced its intention to cease its regular monthly cash distributions. Subject to completion of the pending dispositions, the anticipated final ERES regular monthly distribution is to be declared in August 2025, with payment in September 2025. Please refer to ERES's press release dated July 31, 2025 for more information.

Furthermore, as previously announced, ERES has launched a sale process for all or a portion of the balance of the ERES portfolio. There can be no assurance that this process will result in the successful completion of the sale of any portion of the remaining portfolio or that such sales will be completed at, or above, reported IFRS fair value. It is anticipated that the proceeds of any such sales will be distributed to unitholders of ERES after deducting transaction expenses, taxes, wind-up costs and other costs and expenses, which could be significant.

On May 15, 2025, CAPREIT filed a base shelf prospectus and a prospectus supplement to renew its at-the-market program ("ATM Program") that allows CAPREIT, at its sole discretion, to issue Trust Units up to an aggregate sale price of $300 million from treasury to the public from time to time, directly on the TSX or on other marketplaces on which the Trust Units are listed or quoted in Canada or where the Trust Units are traded in Canada, at prevailing market prices. The ATM Program will be valid until June 15, 2027 unless terminated prior to such date. CAPREIT’s previous ATM program, which commenced on February 22, 2024, ceased upon the establishment of the renewed ATM Program. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, no Trust Units were issued under the ATM Program.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 3.4 million Trust Units, under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") program, at a weighted average purchase price of $42.43 per Trust Unit, for a total cost of $146.4 million (excluding the federal 2% tax on repurchases of Trust Units). During the six months ended June 30, 2025, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 4.0 million of Trust Units, under the NCIB program, at a weighted average purchase price of $42.49 per Trust Unit, for a total cost of $171.9 million (excluding the federal 2% tax on repurchases of Trust Units).





Operating Results

On turnovers and renewals, monthly residential rents for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively, for the Canadian residential portfolio, compared to 7.5% and 5.0%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Same Property Occupied AMR for the Canadian residential portfolio as at June 30, 2025 increased by 5.2% compared to June 30, 2024, while same property occupancy for the Canadian residential portfolio increased to 98.3% (June 30, 2024 - 98.2%).

NOI for the same property portfolio increased by 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. Additionally, NOI margin for the same property portfolio increased to 66.3%, up 0.4%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased to 64.0%, down 0.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year.

Diluted FFO per unit was up 2.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same periods last year, primarily due the impact of Trust Units purchased and cancelled through the NCIB program and lower interest expense on credit facilities payable and mortgages payable, partially offset by the lost NOI from disposed properties. Diluted FFO per unit was down 0.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to lost NOI from disposed properties, partially offset by lower interest expense on credit facilities payable and mortgages payable and by the impact of Trust Units purchased and cancelled through the NCIB program.





Balance Sheet Highlights

As at June 30, 2025, CAPREIT's financial position remains strong, with approximately $73.6 million of available Canadian liquidity, comprising $11.7 million of Canadian cash and cash equivalents and $61.9 million of available capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility, excluding the $400 million accordion option.

To date, CAPREIT completed financings totalling $93.9 million, with a weighted average term to maturity of 5.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.60% per annum.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the overall carrying value of investment properties (excluding assets held for sale) decreased by $387.2 million primarily due to transfers to assets held for sale of $586.7 million, dispositions of $102.0 million and fair value loss of $40.8 million, partially offset by acquisitions of $155.4 million, property capital investments of $104.3 million and foreign currency translation adjustment of $82.6 million.

Diluted NAV per unit as at June 30, 2025 increased to $56.14 from $55.56 as at March 31, 2025 primarily due to the effects of accretive purchases of Trust Units for cancellation through the NCIB program.





Subsequent Events

On July 10, 2025, CAPREIT acquired an additional 30 suites in Canada for a total gross purchase price of $13.0 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments).

On July 31, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of a Belgian commercial property for a total gross sale price of $38.8 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments).

Effective February 28, 2025, CAPREIT amended the maximum borrowing capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility from $600 million to $200 million in an effort to actively manage capital and reduce financing fees. On July 9, 2025, CAPREIT received approval from its lender to temporarily increase the maximum borrowing capacity on the Acquisition and Operating Facility from $200 million to $400 million until September 30, 2025 (inclusive). CAPREIT strategically increased the borrowing capacity temporarily to fund acquisitions, capital investments, and other general trust purposes in anticipation of proceeds in the third quarter of 2025 from the anticipated special distribution from ERES that was first announced on April 2, 2025.

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 0.3 million Trust Units under the 2025-2026 NCIB, at a weighted average purchase price of $44.50 per Trust Unit, for a total cost of $15.3 million (excluding the federal 2% tax on repurchases of Trust Units).





OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Portfolio Occupied Average Monthly Rents

Total Portfolio Same Property Portfolio(1) As at June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Total Canadian residential suites $ 1,693 98.3 $ 1,577 98.2 $ 1,674 98.3 $ 1,592 98.2 The Netherlands residential portfolio € 1,245 91.0 € 1,072 97.7 € 1,303 92.9 € 1,220 98.2 Total portfolio 97.9 97.7 98.2 98.2

(1) Same property Occupied AMR and occupancy include all properties held as at June 30, 2024, but exclude properties disposed of or held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

The rate of growth in total portfolio Occupied AMR has been primarily driven by (i) new acquisitions completed over the past 12 months; and (ii) same property operational growth. The rate of growth in same property Occupied AMR has been primarily due to (i) rental increases on turnover in the rental markets of most provinces across the Canadian portfolio; and (ii) rental increases on renewals.

Occupancy for the total portfolio as at June 30, 2025 increased by 0.2% to 97.9% compared to June 30, 2024. Occupancy for the total Canadian residential portfolio as at June 30, 2025 increased by 0.1% to 98.3% compared to June 30, 2024. Occupancy for the Netherlands total portfolio as at June 30, 2025 decreased by 6.7% to 91.0% compared to June 30, 2024, predominantly related to suites held vacant for dispositions.

The weighted average gross rent per square foot for total Canadian residential suites was approximately $2.03 as at June 30, 2025, increased from $1.86 as at June 30, 2024.

Canadian Residential Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 4.6 5.1 21.3 3.4 Lease renewals 3.5 14.2 4.0 14.5 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 3.8 7.5

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period is based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding MHC sites) held during the period.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 5.7 9.0 22.0 5.8 Lease renewals 3.1 56.1 3.2 59.5 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 3.5 5.0

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period is based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding MHC sites) held during the period.

The Netherlands Residential Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers(2) 3.6 1.0 17.3 1.9 Lease renewals — — — — Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 3.6 17.3

(1) Percentage of suites turned over during the period is based on the total weighted average number of the Netherlands residential suites held during the period.

(2) On turnover, rents increased by 3.6% on 2.6% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an increase of 9.1% on 3.9% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Same property residential portfolio for turnover purposes includes all properties continuously owned since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties and suites disposed of or held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers(2) 13.4 2.3 16.3 5.0 Lease renewals — — — — Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 13.4 16.3

(1) Percentage of suites turned over during the period is based on the total weighted average number of the Netherlands residential suites held during the period.

(2) On turnover, rents increased by 13.4% on 6.1% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an increase of 9.5% on 8.3% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Same property residential portfolio for turnover purposes includes all properties continuously owned since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties and suites disposed of or held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

As the Netherlands lease renewals occur once a year in July, there were no changes in lease renewals for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. For rent renewal increases due to indexation beginning on July 1, 2025, ERES served tenant notices to 85% of the residential portfolio, across which the average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustment is 4.0%. In the prior year period, ERES renewed leases for 94% of the residential portfolio, across which the average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustment was 5.5%.

Net Operating Income

Same properties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are defined as all properties owned by CAPREIT continuously since December 31, 2023, and therefore do not take into account the impact on performance of acquisitions or dispositions completed during 2024 or 2025, or properties that are classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 %(1) 2025 2024 %(1) Operating revenues Rental revenues $ 241,934 $ 264,368 (8.5 ) $ 220,741 $ 211,142 4.5 Other(2) 12,500 13,758 (9.1 ) 11,801 11,699 0.9 Total operating revenues $ 254,434 $ 278,126 (8.5 ) $ 232,542 $ 222,841 4.4 Operating expenses Realty taxes $ (25,004 ) $ (24,681 ) 1.3 $ (23,241 ) $ (21,483 ) 8.2 Utilities (13,960 ) (16,785 ) (16.8 ) (13,406 ) (14,204 ) (5.6 ) Other(3) (45,668 ) (50,379 ) (9.4 ) (41,819 ) (40,296 ) 3.8 Total operating expenses(4) $ (84,632 ) $ (91,845 ) (7.9 ) $ (78,466 ) $ (75,983 ) 3.3 NOI $ 169,802 $ 186,281 (8.8 ) $ 154,076 $ 146,858 4.9 NOI margin 66.7 % 67.0 % 66.3 % 65.9 %

(1) Represents the year-over-year percentage change.

(2) Comprises parking and other ancillary income such as laundry and antenna revenue.

(3) Comprises repairs and maintenance ("R&M"), wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses.

(4) Total operating expenses, on a constant currency basis, increased (decreased) by approximately (8.2)% and 3.1%, respectively, for the total and same property portfolio compared to the same periods last year.

($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 %(1) 2025 2024 %(1) Operating Revenues Rental revenues $ 482,737 $ 526,825 (8.4 ) $ 440,127 $ 421,190 4.5 Other(2) 25,008 27,117 (7.8 ) 23,580 23,143 1.9 Total operating revenues $ 507,745 $ 553,942 (8.3 ) $ 463,707 $ 444,333 4.4 Operating expenses Realty taxes $ (49,808 ) $ (49,500 ) 0.6 $ (46,407 ) $ (43,478 ) 6.7 Utilities (37,521 ) (39,946 ) (6.1 ) (35,917 ) (34,402 ) 4.4 Other(3) (92,595 ) (101,166 ) (8.5 ) (84,423 ) (80,378 ) 5.0 Total operating expenses(4) $ (179,924 ) $ (190,612 ) (5.6 ) $ (166,747 ) $ (158,258 ) 5.4 NOI $ 327,821 $ 363,330 (9.8 ) $ 296,960 $ 286,075 3.8 NOI margin 64.6 % 65.6 % 64.0 % 64.4 %

(1) Represents the year-over-year percentage change.

(2) Comprises parking and other ancillary income such as laundry and antenna revenue.

(3) Comprises R&M, wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses.

(4) Total operating expenses, on a constant currency basis, increased (decreased) by approximately (5.8)% and 5.2%, respectively, for the total and same property portfolio compared to the same period last year.

The following table reconciles same property NOI and NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and assets held for sale to total NOI, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024:

($ Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Same property NOI $ 154,076 $ 146,858 $ 296,960 $ 286,075 NOI from acquisitions 8,365 1,524 15,715 1,748 NOI from dispositions and assets held for sale 7,361 37,899 15,146 75,507 Total NOI $ 169,802 $ 186,281 $ 327,821 $ 363,330



Operating Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, same property operating revenues increased by $9.7 million, primarily driven by increases in monthly rents on turnovers and renewals. Total operating revenues decreased by $23.7 million during the same period, mainly due to lost revenue from dispositions totalling $44.9 million, primarily due to the MHC and ERES portfolio dispositions in 2024, partially offset by revenue generated from acquisitions totalling $10.1 million and operational growth of $11.1 million, primarily on the same property operating portfolio as at June 30, 2025 and to a lesser extent on assets held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, same property operating revenues increased by $19.4 million, primarily driven by increases in monthly rents on turnovers and renewals. Total operating revenues decreased by $46.2 million during the same period, mainly due to lost revenue from dispositions totalling $87.4 million, primarily due to MHC and ERES portfolio dispositions in 2024, partially offset by revenue generated from acquisitions totalling $20.7 million and operational growth of $20.5 million, primarily on the same property operating portfolio as at June 30, 2025 and to a lesser extent on assets held for sale as at June 30, 2025.

Operating Expenses

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, realty taxes for both the total and same property portfolios increased compared to the same periods in the prior year, primarily due to increases in realty tax rates in certain municipalities within the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Québec.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, total property utilities decreased year-over-year mainly due to the MHC portfolio disposition in 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, same property utilities decreased year-over-year mainly due lower natural gas cost, primarily due to the federal carbon tax removal that came into effect on April 1, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, same property utilities increased year-over-year mainly due to increased consumption driven by colder weather in Ontario and Québec during the first quarter of 2025.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, other operating expenses for the total property portfolio decreased by $4.7 million and $8.6 million, respectively, or 9.4% and 8.5%, respectively, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to net disposition activity.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other operating expenses for the same property portfolio increased by $1.5 million, or 3.8%, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the following reasons:

higher expected credit losses of $1.0 million due to delays in regulatory processes in Ontario, as well as factors such as the rising cost of living and elevated past due balances not being cleared by prior tenants across most Canadian regions; and

higher advertising costs of $0.4 million across most Canadian regions to combat the increase in vacancy due to general rental market conditions.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, other operating expenses for same property portfolio increased by $4.0 million, or 5.0%, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the following reasons:

higher expected credit losses of $1.4 million due to the same reasons described above;

higher advertising costs of $0.7 million due to the same reason described above; and

higher R&M costs in Québec of $1.0 million primarily driven by higher in-suite and common area maintenance needs and weather-related maintenance costs in the first quarter of 2025.





SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The table below summarizes the acquisition of an investment property completed subsequent to June 30, 2025:

($ Thousands) Acquisition Date Suite Count Region Gross Purchase Price(1) July 10, 2025 30 Vancouver, BC $ 13,000 Total 30 $ 13,000

(1) Gross purchase price is the amount stated in the purchase and sale agreement and excludes transaction costs and other adjustments.

The table below summarizes the disposition of an investment property completed subsequent to June 30, 2025:

($ Thousands) Disposition Date Region Gross Sale Price(1) July 31, 2025(2) Belgium $ 38,756 Total $ 38,756

(1) Gross sale price is the amount stated in the purchase and sale agreement and excludes transaction costs and other adjustments.

(2) Represents disposition of a commercial building.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

More detailed information and analysis is included in CAPREIT's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under CAPREIT's profile or on CAPREIT's website on the investor relations page at www.capreit.ca.

Conference Call

A conference call, hosted by CAPREIT's senior management team, will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062, International: +1 (929) 526-1599. The conference call access code is 139947.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on "For Investors" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 (excluding approximately 1,600 suites classified as assets held for sale) residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.6 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

CAPREIT prepares and releases unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, CAPREIT discloses measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include FFO, NAV, Total Debt, Gross Book Value, and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("Adjusted EBITDAFV") (the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"), as well as diluted FFO per unit, diluted NAV per unit, FFO payout ratio, Total Debt to Gross Book Value, Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Interest Coverage Ratio (the "Non-IFRS Ratios" and together with the Non-IFRS Financial Measures, the "Non-IFRS Measures"). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A released on August 7, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Since these measures and related per unit amounts are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. CAPREIT presents Non-IFRS Measures because management believes Non-IFRS Measures are relevant measures of the ability of CAPREIT to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance, financial condition and cash flows. These Non-IFRS Measures have been assessed for compliance with National Instrument 52-112 and a reconciliation of these Non-IFRS Measures is included in this press release below. The Non-IFRS Measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of CAPREIT's performance or the sustainability of CAPREIT's distributions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to CAPREIT's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, occupancy rates, rental rates, productivity, projected costs, capital investments, development and development opportunities, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of, or involving, CAPREIT. Particularly, statements regarding CAPREIT's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, costs, opportunities and financial outlook, including those relating to acquisition, disposition and capital investment strategies and the real estate industry generally, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "likely", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "project", "budget", "continue" or the negative thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. In addition, certain specific assumptions were made in preparing forward-looking information, including: that the Canadian and Dutch economies will generally experience growth, which, however, may be adversely impacted by the geopolitical risks, global economy, inflation and elevated interest rates, potential health crises and their direct or indirect impacts on the business of CAPREIT, including CAPREIT's ability to enforce leases, perform capital expenditure work, increase rents and apply for above guideline increases ("AGIs"), obtain financings at favourable interest rates; that Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") mortgage insurance will continue to be available and that a sufficient number of lenders will participate in the CMHC-insured mortgage program to ensure competitive rates; that the Canadian capital markets will continue to provide CAPREIT with access to equity and/or debt at reasonable rates; that vacancy rates for CAPREIT properties will be consistent with historical norms; that rental rates on renewals will grow; that rental rates on turnovers will grow; that the difference between in-place and market-based rents will be reduced upon such turnovers and renewals; that CAPREIT will effectively manage price pressures relating to its energy usage; and, with respect to CAPREIT's financial outlook regarding capital investments, assumptions respecting projected costs of construction and materials, availability of trades, the cost and availability of financing, CAPREIT's investment priorities, the properties in which investments will be made, the composition of the property portfolio, the impact and scope of certain commitments and contingencies, and the projected return on investment in respect of specific capital investments. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions and information that is currently available to management, which are subject to change, management believes these statements have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting CAPREIT's best estimates and judgements. However, there can be no assurance actual results, terms or timing will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CAPREIT's control, that may cause CAPREIT's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: rent control and residential tenancy regulations, general economic conditions, privacy, cyber security and data governance risks, availability and cost of debt, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing risk, valuation risk, liquidity and price volatility of units of CAPREIT ("Trust Units"), catastrophic events, climate change, taxation-related risks (including certain tax liabilities and contingencies), energy costs, environmental matters, vendor management and third-party service providers, operating risk, talent management and human resources shortages, public health crises, other regulatory compliance risks, litigation risk, CAPREIT's investment in ERES, potential conflicts of interest, investment restrictions, lack of diversification of investment assets, geographic concentration, illiquidity of real property, capital investments, dependence on key personnel, property development, adequacy of insurance and captive insurance, competition for residents, controls over disclosures and financial reporting, the nature of Trust Units, dilution, distributions and foreign operation and currency risks. There can be no assurance that the expectations of CAPREIT's management will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, including CAPREIT's Annual Information Form, which can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , under CAPREIT's profile, as well as under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A released on August 7, 2025. The information in this press release is based on information available to management as of August 7, 2025. Subject to applicable law, CAPREIT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SELECTED NON-IFRS MEASURES

A reconciliation of net income to FFO is as follows:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 74,475 $ 112,072 $ 82,460 $ 294,185 Adjustments: Fair value adjustments of investment properties 16,173 (13,190 ) 40,960 (84,509 ) Fair value adjustments of financial instruments 16,487 3,109 29,493 3,682 Interest expense on Exchangeable LP Units 560 597 1,114 1,200 Loss (gain) on non-controlling interest (3,187 ) (833 ) 15,934 (10,473 ) FFO impact attributable to ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders(1) (2,497 ) (4,797 ) (4,724 ) (9,513 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,237 ) 3,946 544 3,282 Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation (362 ) 3,419 2,319 9,389 Transaction costs and other activities(2) 4,845 2,999 16,749 7,680 Tax related to ERES dispositions and tax authority reassessments(3) 208 1,279 5,928 1,922 Net loss (gain) on derecognition of debt 256 (859 ) 3,809 (3,138 ) Lease principal repayments (339 ) (319 ) (674 ) (630 ) Reorganization, senior management termination, and retirement costs(4) 2,826 1,722 7,673 1,722 Unit-based compensation amortization recovery relating to ERES Unit Option Plan ("UOP") forfeitures upon senior management termination(5) — — — (2,284 ) FFO $ 106,208 $ 109,145 $ 201,585 $ 212,515 Weighted average number of units (000s) – diluted 160,711 169,527 161,839 169,661 Total distributions declared $ 62,098 $ 61,342 $ 124,498 $ 122,865 FFO per unit – diluted(6) $ 0.661 $ 0.644 $ 1.246 $ 1.253 FFO payout ratio(7) 58.5 % 56.2 % 61.8 % 57.8 %

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the adjustment is based on applying the 35% weighted average ownership held by ERES non-controlling unitholders (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 – 35%).

(2) Primarily includes transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions and amortization of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), right-of-use asset and enterprise resource planning implementation costs.

(3) Included in current income tax expense.

(4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes $nil and $157, respectively, of accelerated vesting of previously granted CAPREIT unit-based compensation (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 – $nil) and $799 and $1,402, respectively, of accelerated vesting of ERES Restricted Unit Plan ("ERES RUR") that vested on May 20, 2025 and January 7, 2025 (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 – $nil).

(5) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, nil and three million ERES unit options were forfeited, respectively, upon senior management termination totalling $nil and $2,284, respectively.

(6) FFO per unit – diluted is calculated using FFO during the period divided by weighted average number of units – diluted.

(7) FFO payout ratio is calculated using total distributions declared during the period divided by FFO.

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Total Debt Ratios:

($ Thousands) As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mortgages payable – non-current $ 5,087,294 $ 5,343,549 $ 6,060,330 Mortgages payable – current 690,132 644,320 764,687 Total mortgages payable $ 5,777,426 $ 5,987,869 $ 6,825,017 Credit facilities payable – non-current 157,128 4,145 301,496 Total Debt $ 5,934,554 $ 5,992,014 $ 7,126,513 Total Assets $ 15,355,115 $ 15,576,093 $ 17,126,078 Add: Accumulated amortization of PP&E 46,147 43,164 47,955 Gross Book Value(1) $ 15,401,262 $ 15,619,257 $ 17,174,033 Total Debt to Gross Book Value(2) 38.5 % 38.4 % 41.5 % Total Mortgages Payable to Gross Book Value(3) 37.5 % 38.3 % 39.7 %

(1) Gross Book Value ("GBV") is defined by CAPREIT's Declaration of Trust.

(2) Total Debt to Gross Book Value is calculated using total debt divided by gross book value.

(3) Total Mortgages Payable to Gross Book Value is calculated using total mortgages payable divided by gross book value.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAFV:

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 81,017 $ 292,742 $ (54,145 ) Adjustments: Interest expense on debt and other financing costs 205,117 220,162 219,016 Interest expense on Exchangeable LP Units 2,343 2,429 2,394 Total current income tax expense and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 39,049 39,439 (7,246 ) Amortization of PP&E and right-of-use asset 6,401 6,363 6,073 Total unit-based compensation amortization expense, net 10,933 6,306 5,830 EUPP unit-based compensation expense (480 ) (523 ) (555 ) Fair value adjustments of investment properties 66,983 (58,486 ) 533,875 Fair value adjustments of financial instruments 31,805 5,994 (9,739 ) Net loss (gain) on derecognition of debt 3,935 (3,012 ) (2,643 ) Loss (gain) on non-controlling interest 144,933 118,526 (48,974 ) Loss on foreign currency translation 19,712 26,782 14,577 Transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions and other 31,200 22,169 9,447 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 642,948 $ 678,891 $ 667,910



Debt Service Coverage Ratio

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Contractual interest on mortgages payable(1)(2)(3) $ 169,939 $ 171,254 $ 167,820 Amortization of deferred financing costs and fair value adjustments on mortgages payable(1) 9,529 8,025 6,698 Contractual interest on credit facilities payable, net(2) 13,449 25,049 27,117 Amortization of deferred financing costs on credit facilities payable 918 731 895 Mortgage principal repayments(1) 138,915 153,237 166,194 Debt service payments $ 332,750 $ 358,296 $ 368,724 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 642,948 $ 678,891 $ 667,910 Debt service coverage ratio (times) 1.9 x 1.9 x 1.8 x

(1) Includes mortgages payable related to assets held for sale, as applicable.

(2) Includes net cross-currency interest rate ("CCIR") and interest rate ("IR") swap interest, offsetting contractual interest.

(3) Net of capitalized interest expense.

Interest Coverage Ratio

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Contractual interest on mortgages payable(1)(2)(3) $ 169,939 $ 171,254 $ 167,820 Amortization of deferred financing costs and fair value adjustments on mortgages payable(1) 9,529 8,025 6,698 Contractual interest on credit facilities payable, net(2) 13,449 25,049 27,117 Amortization of deferred financing costs on credit facilities payable 918 731 895 Interest Expense $ 193,835 $ 205,059 $ 202,530 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 642,948 $ 678,891 $ 667,910 Interest coverage ratio (times) 3.3 x 3.3 x 3.3 x

(1) Includes mortgages payable related to assets held for sale, as applicable.

(2) Includes net CCIR and IR swap interest, offsetting contractual interest.

(3) Net of capitalized interest expense.

Reconciliation of Unitholders' Equity to NAV:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Unitholders' equity $ 8,879,025 $ 9,027,312 $ 9,431,748 Adjustments: Exchangeable LP Units 64,164 70,220 73,217 Unit-based compensation financial liabilities excluding ERES RUR and ERES UOP 24,449 23,701 23,667 Deferred income tax liability(1) 22,380 32,076 53,074 Deferred income tax asset (84 ) (11,793 ) (19,794 ) Derivative assets – non-current (6,369 ) (8,813 ) (36,695 ) Derivative assets – current — (10,263 ) (7,586 ) Derivative liabilities – current 11,435 3,684 469 Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest(2) (59,032 ) (84,056 ) (183,579 ) NAV $ 8,935,968 $ 9,042,068 $ 9,334,521 Diluted number of units 159,168 162,927 169,562 NAV per unit – diluted(3) $ 56.14 $ 55.50 $ 55.05

(1) Includes deferred income tax liability classified as liabilities related to assets held for sale, as applicable.

(2) CAPREIT accounts for the non-controlling interest in ERES as a liability, measured at the redemption amount, as defined by the ERES Declaration of Trust, of ERES's units not owned by CAPREIT. The adjustment is made so that the non-controlling interest in ERES is measured at ERES's disclosed NAV, rather than the redemption amount. The table below summarizes the calculation of adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest as at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

($ Thousands) As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 ERES's NAV € 433,240 € 486,259 € 689,324 Ownership by ERES non-controlling interest 35 % 35 % 35 % Closing foreign exchange rate $ 1.60325 $ 1.49288 $ 1.46581 Impact to NAV due to ERES's non-controlling unitholders $ 243,107 $ 254,074 $ 353,646 Less: ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders (184,075 ) (170,018 ) (170,067 ) Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest $ 59,032 $ 84,056 $ 183,579