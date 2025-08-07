Practice AI™ Launches Seamless Integrations with MyCase and CASEpeer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI™ is excited to announce new integrations with two of the legal industry’s most widely used case management systems: MyCase and CASEpeer.

This expansion is part of Practice AI’s relentless commitment to eliminating administrative friction for its clients and giving legal teams more time to focus on outcomes, not file handling.

Let Your Systems Do the Heavy Lifting

With everything seamlessly connected, this new integration helps teams avoid wasted effort, reduce mistakes, and spend more time on meaningful legal work.

With Practice AI™ + MyCase or CASEpeer, we’re assisting firms with:

Cutting administrative time with easy one-click document retrieval from your case files

from your case files Delivering faster results without switching platforms

Avoiding costly mistakes by keeping data synced in real-time

in real-time Scaling their team’s impact without adding headcount or workload

“We’ve listened closely to our clients and know that toggling between systems is one of their biggest pain points and bottlenecks,” said Krista Garren , Head of Business Development at Practice AI™. “With this new integration, we’re not just saving time, we’re giving firms the ability to quickly focus on delivering great outcomes for their clients.”

Available Now

The MyCase and CASEpeer integrations are launching this week and are available to all Practice AI™ clients. To schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit https://www.practice.ai .

