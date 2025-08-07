The Independence Fund Commemorates National Purple Heart Day at White House Celebration

Washington DC, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independence Fund proudly participated in a special National Purple Heart Day Celebration at the White House today, Thursday, August 7, 2025. The event, held in the East Wing, honored the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and service of America’s combat-wounded Veterans who have received the Purple Heart designation.

Hosted by President Trump, the celebration brought together Purple Heart recipients and their guests, many of whom were invited and sponsored by The Independence Fund and other Veteran Service Organizations, alongside honored guests and Members of the Cabinet. The Independence Fund was honored to support this vital recognition by ensuring these heroes could attend and be honored at the highest level.

"Today’s National Purple Heart Day Celebration at the White House was a truly profound opportunity to express our nation's deepest gratitude to those who have made immense sacrifices for our freedom," said Clark Pennington, Chief Operating Officer of The Independence Fund. "Our mission at The Independence Fund is to empower our nation’s catastrophically wounded Veterans and amplify their stories. Helping ensure these brave men and women were honored at the White House underscores our unwavering commitment to their well-being and to recognizing their contributions to our country."

The Purple Heart designation is the nation's oldest military award and is presented to servicemembers who have been catastrophically wounded or killed in action. This White House event served as a powerful reminder of the valor and resilience of these individuals and their families.

“Days like today bring me pride and hope,” said Eli Cuevas, US Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. “I thank The Independence Fund for always being so kind and giving me and others a chance and some amazing experiences.”

The Independence Fund remains dedicated to bridging the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their Caregivers through innovative programs focusing on mobility, caregiver support, advocacy, and more. This celebration reinforces the organization's commitment to ensuring the sacrifices of our combat-wounded Veterans are never forgotten.

About The Independence Fund: Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund is committed to empowering our nation's catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. We are dedicated to improving the lives of both our Veterans and their families. Through our Mobility, Caregiver, Adaptive Sports, and Advocacy programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their caregivers.

Access more photos from the event here.

Attachment