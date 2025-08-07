MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd Announces that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit – captioned Ho v. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 25-cv-10049 (D.N.J.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) securities and charges Rocket Pharmaceuticals and one of Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A subsequently filed case is captioned Yankov v. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 25-cv-13532 (D.N.J.).

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-rocket-pharmaceuticals-inc-class-action-lawsuit-rckt.html

Lead plaintiff motions for the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Monday, August 11, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Rocket Pharmaceuticals operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases.

The Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 pivotal trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon disease while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501’s safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket Pharmaceuticals knew Serious Adverse Events, including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket Pharmaceuticals amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders, according to the complaint.

The Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 27, 2025, Rocket Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event, ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that Rocket Pharmaceuticals failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. On this news, the price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock fell, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Rocket Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit.

