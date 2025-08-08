Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
08 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 07 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 465.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.919667

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,340,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,405,643 have voting rights and 3,942,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.91966715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
558463.0011:01:34LSE  
187462.0011:04:29LSE  
590462.0011:04:46LSE  
187462.0011:04:55LSE  
674461.5011:08:23LSE  
190460.5011:13:27LSE  
83460.5011:13:27LSE  
187462.0011:29:56LSE  
187462.0011:30:09LSE  
18462.0011:32:34LSE  
1462.0011:32:34LSE  
15462.0011:32:34LSE  
1462.0011:32:34LSE  
187462.0011:38:06LSE  
300462.0011:49:21LSE  
263462.0011:59:23LSE  
36462.0011:59:23LSE  
195461.5012:12:50LSE  
187463.0012:28:44LSE  
200463.0012:50:05LSE  
105463.0012:51:01LSE  
36463.0012:51:01LSE  
199462.5012:58:02LSE  
293463.0013:16:24LSE  
187465.0013:21:18LSE  
504465.0013:22:46LSE  
434465.5013:28:53LSE  
167465.0013:28:53LSE  
46465.0013:28:53LSE  
192464.5013:29:41LSE  
187464.0013:40:47LSE  
31463.5013:57:46LSE  
157463.5013:57:46LSE  
187464.0014:32:00LSE  
87464.0014:38:33LSE  
100464.0014:38:33LSE  
83463.0014:44:01LSE  
187462.5014:58:11LSE  
155462.5014:58:11LSE  
101462.5014:58:11LSE  
16462.5014:58:11LSE  
4462.5014:58:11LSE  
287461.5015:02:16LSE  
500462.0015:05:52LSE  
168461.5015:08:15LSE  
21461.5015:08:15LSE  
10460.5015:19:06LSE  
177460.5015:19:06LSE  
202461.0015:35:47LSE  
202461.0015:35:47LSE  
202461.0015:35:47LSE  
92461.0015:35:47LSE  
110461.0015:35:47LSE  
164461.0015:35:47LSE  
38461.0015:35:47LSE  
202461.0015:35:47LSE  
35461.0015:35:47LSE  
40461.0015:35:57LSE  
7461.0015:36:30LSE  
155461.0015:36:30LSE  
279461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:30LSE  
21461.0015:36:30LSE  
130461.0015:36:30LSE  
51461.0015:36:30LSE  
77461.0015:36:30LSE  
125461.0015:36:30LSE  
129461.0015:36:30LSE  
73461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:30LSE  
202461.0015:36:31LSE  
202461.0015:36:32LSE  
177461.0015:36:32LSE  
25461.0015:36:32LSE  
179461.0015:43:03LSE  
23461.0015:43:03LSE  
3461.0015:43:03LSE  
124461.0015:43:03LSE  
191460.5015:46:13LSE  
282460.5015:46:13LSE  
100460.0015:53:53LSE  
102460.0016:00:23LSE  
152460.0016:02:44LSE  
50460.0016:02:44LSE  
215460.0016:02:44LSE  
188460.0016:02:44LSE  
14460.0016:02:44LSE  
123460.0016:02:44LSE  
65460.0016:02:44LSE  
18460.0016:02:44LSE  
118460.0016:02:44LSE  
4460.0016:02:44LSE  
12460.0016:02:44LSE  
50460.0016:02:44LSE  
170460.0016:02:44LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


