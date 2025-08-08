Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2025 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 170,740 million (US$ 126,147 thousand), representing a 24.2% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“QoQ”) and a 38.9% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 19,670 million (US$ 14,533 thousand), representing a 20.5% decrease QoQ and a 31.2% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 18,706 million (US$ 13,821 thousand), representing a 34.2% decrease QoQ and a 6.7% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 13,245 million (US$ 9,786 thousand), representing a 39.9% decrease QoQ and a 5.4% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were KRW 21,971 million (US$ 16,233 thousand), representing a 16.8% increase QoQ from KRW 18,806 million and a 13.0% increase YoY from KRW 19,445 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to initial revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025. The increase YoY was also mainly due to initial revenue from Ragnarok Online America Latina launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 144,003 million (US$ 106,393 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 24.7% increase QoQ from KRW 115,486 million and a 45.4% increase YoY from KRW 99,019 million. The increase QoQ was resulted by initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, increased revenue from Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and initial revenue from Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

Other revenues were KRW 4,766 million (US$ 3,521 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 50.3% increase QoQ from KRW 3,172 million and a 5.8% increase YoY from KRW 4,503 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 114,006 million (US$ 84,231 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 30.4% increase QoQ from KRW 87,458 million and a 50.0% increase YoY from KRW 76,006 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 37,064 million (US$ 27,383 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 46.6% increase QoQ from KRW 25,276 million and a 15.9% increase YoY from KRW 31,972 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) in Japan, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea. The increase YoY was also mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) in Japan and Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 18,706 million (US$ 13,821 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 28,450 million for the first quarter of 2025 and profit before income tax expense

of KRW 20,057 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million (US$ 9,786 thousand) for the second quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 12,569 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 576,840 million (US$ 426,184 thousand) as of June 30, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,353.50 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title), an Idle MMORPG Mobile and WeChat Mini Programs game

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title, Chinese title: 仙境传说之约定好的冒险) officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on May 21, 2025 and will be launched in China on October 1, 2025.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launched in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland), Middle East, Africa and South Asia in October 2025.

Ragnarok Online America Latina, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online America Latina was officially launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 21, 2025 and will be launched in Korea on August 28, 2025.

Poring Rush, an Idle RPG Mobile game

Poring Rush was officially launched in Korea on June 12, 2025.

Ragnarok Zero, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.

Ragnarok: Twilight, an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025. It will be launched in China on August 15, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok Crush, a Strategy Action Puzzle RPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Crush was officially launched in Global except China and Japan on July 17, 2025.

Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns was officially launched in Global on August 7, 2025.

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic will be launched in North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa on September 3, 2025.

Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World is planned to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the fourth quarter of 2025.

PROJECT ABYSS, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

PROJECT ABYSS is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Line game

Ragnarok Libre will be launched in Global except Korea, China and Japan on August 11, 2025.

I'm the Hero of This Ragnarok! (Tentative English Title), an SLG Simulation Mobile game

I'm the Hero of This Ragnarok! (Tentative English Title) is scheduled to be launched in Korea in September 2025.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will be launched in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Other IP-based games

Gunbound, an MMO Turn-based Artillery PC game

Gunbound was officially launched in Southeast Asia and Latin America on June 10, 2025.

Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title), an MMO History Strategy Simulation Mobile game

Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (Tentative English Title) was officially launched in Japan on June 18, 2025.

Dragonica Origin, an MMORPG PC game

Dragonica Origin was officially launched in Southeast Asia on July 16, 2025.

Meow Star Acres 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acres 2 will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Schop Hero, a New Fresh Whole Digging Puzzle RPG Mobile game

Schop Hero will be launched in Japan in the third quarter of 2025.

Chess Rumble, a Collectible Tactical RPG Mobile game

Chess Rumble is planned to be launched in Global except Korea and Japan in the third quarter of 2025.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-24 30-Jun-25 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 228,898 169,116 215,441 159,173 Short-term financial instruments 324,304 239,604 361,399 267,011 Accounts receivable, net 81,152 59,957 81,368 60,117 Other receivables, net 1,572 1,161 1,948 1,439 Prepaid expenses 8,115 5,996 17,768 13,127 Other current financial assets 6,602 4,878 4,759 3,516 Other current assets 2,967 2,192 3,975 2,937 Total current assets 653,610 482,904 686,658 507,320 Property and equipment, net 9,957 7,356 10,703 7,908 Intangible assets, net 7,057 5,214 8,941 6,606 Deferred tax assets 5,617 4,150 6,498 4,801 Other non-current financial assets 1,767 1,306 1,686 1,246 Other non-current assets 8,451 6,245 7,966 5,885 Total assets 686,459 507,175 722,452 533,766 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 67,930 50,188 82,024 60,601 Deferred revenue 26,761 19,772 20,868 15,418 Withholdings 1,588 1,173 1,599 1,181 Accrued expense 2,651 1,959 2,181 1,611 Income tax payable 6,507 4,808 7,667 5,665 Other current liabilities 3,212 2,373 3,653 2,699 Total current liabilities 108,649 80,273 117,992 87,175 Long-term account payables 220 163 623 460 Long-term deferred revenue 2,572 1,900 880 650 Other non-current liabilities 5,361 3,961 5,262 3,889 Deferred tax liabilities 1,294 956 1,290 953 Total liabilities 118,096 87,253 126,047 93,127 Share capital 3,474 2,567 3,474 2,567 Capital surplus 26,979 19,933 26,979 19,933 Other components of equity 23,801 17,585 16,601 12,265 Retained earnings 513,418 379,326 548,701 405,394 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 567,672 419,411 595,755 440,159 Non-controlling interest 691 511 650 480 Total equity 568,363 419,922 596,405 440,639 Total liabilities and equity 686,459 507,175 722,452 533,766

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,353.50 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended Six months ended 31-Mar-25 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-25 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 18,806 19,445 21,971 16,233 37,510 40,777 30,127 Mobile games 115,486 99,019 144,003 106,393 197,567 259,489 191,717 Other revenue 3,172 4,503 4,766 3,521 7,669 7,938 5,865 Total net revenue 137,464 122,967 170,740 126,147 242,746 308,204 227,709 Cost of revenue 87,458 76,006 114,006 84,231 149,634 201,464 148,847 Gross profit 50,006 46,961 56,734 41,916 93,112 106,740 78,862 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,859 28,108 33,509 24,757 43,855 55,368 40,907 Research and development 3,431 4,286 3,291 2,431 7,887 6,722 4,966 Others, net (14) (422) 264 195 (488) 250 185 Total operating expenses 25,276 31,972 37,064 27,383 51,254 62,340 46,058 Operating profit 24,730 14,989 19,670 14,533 41,858 44,400 32,804 Finance income(costs): Finance income 10,717 8,867 2,651 1,959 15,164 13,368 9,877 Finance costs (6,997) (3,799) (3,615) (2,671) (4,467) (10,612) (7,840) Profit before income tax 28,450 20,057 18,706 13,821 52,555 47,156 34,841 Income tax expense 6,372 7,476 5,486 4,053 13,091 11,858 8,761 Profit for the year 22,078 12,581 13,220 9,768 39,464 35,298 26,080 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest 40 12 (25) (18) 29 15 12 Owners of Parent company 22,038 12,569 13,245 9,786 39,435 35,283 26,068 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 3,171 1,809 1,906 1.41 5,675 5,077 3.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earnings per ADS - Basic and diluted 3,171 1,809 1,906 1.41 5,675 5,077 3.75

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,353.50 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.

