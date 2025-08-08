Bitget Wallet Scales Stablecoin Yields on Sei with Takara Lend as DeFi Activity Grows

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has partnered with Sei-native protocol Takara Lend to launch a new flexible USDT depositing program that offers users real-time daily yields up to 20%. The initiative is designed to meet rising demand for high-yield, self-custodial stablecoin products.

Accessible directly through the Bitget Wallet app from August 8 to November 8, the program is backed by a $1 million reward pool and allows users to stake USDT without lock-up. It follows a successful earlier phase launched in partnership with Takara, which attracted over $40 million in total value locked (TVL), demonstrating strong user interest in onchain stablecoin yield opportunities when paired with intuitive wallet access and low-fee infrastructure.

Bitget Wallet has played a key role in expanding access to Sei's ecosystem, integrating native swaps, testnet faucets, and now stablecoin earning. The Sei blockchain is designed for performance-driven financial use cases, offering high throughput, parallel execution, and sub-second finality — features that support real-time yield distribution and capital efficiency at scale. Sei has recently rolled out its v2 upgrade with EVM support, driving a wave of DeFi deployments and increased onchain activity. Its architecture has also been considered for state-backed stablecoin infrastructure, reflecting rising institutional interest in performance-optimized Layer 1s.

"Sei is fast emerging as one of the most promising ecosystems for programmable finance," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our partnership with Takara reflects our broader strategy to build seamless, curated earn products around stablecoins, giving users a secure way to grow their assets while retaining full custody. This is just one step in our long-term vision for decentralized financial access."

Takara Lend serves as Sei‘s flagship decentralized yield aggregator, designed to allocate capital across onchain protocols to maximize returns in a composable, capital-efficient manner. "Our mission is to bring DeFi yields to more people in a secure, transparent, and scalable way," said Dora, Co-founder for Takara Lend. "By combining Sei's performance with Bitget Wallet's global user base, we're making stablecoin earnings accessible to a much wider audience."

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges.

Takara Lend is a decentralized, open-source money market protocol natively built on the Sei blockchain. Takara is evolving from a simple lending protocol into a programmable credit platform— building the “credit layer” for DeFi, enabling crypto assets to be used not only for investment, but also to power real-world payments. https://app.takaralend.com/

Sei is an ultra-fast L1 blockchain, providing high performance rails for digital asset markets. Sei launched its mainnet in 2023, and has since processed billions of transactions across more than 45 million wallets. Sei’s upcoming Giga update will serve as a groundbreaking new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more.

