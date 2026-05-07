Bitget Launches “Fan Story: UEX Through Your Eyes” Campaign with 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched its new community campaign, “Bitget Fan Story: UEX Through Your Eyes,” inviting eligible users worldwide to share their Bitget journey on social media for a chance to claim a share of a prize pool worth up to 100,000 USDT, along with exclusive Bitget Fan Club merchandise.

The campaign, running from May 7, 2026 to May 20, 2026, aims to spotlight the voices of Bitget users, from early adopters and long-term traders to community contributors and feature testers, whose experiences reflect the platform's evolution and global expansion. Participants are encouraged to share their real experiences with Bitget's one-stop Universal Exchange (UEX) ecosystem - how it helps them access more products, asset types, and trading opportunities, all in one place. The prize pool will grow as participation increases, with a community milestone mechanism that adds to the reward pool for every 500 new participants, up to a total of 100,000 USDT.



“Bitget’s community is built by users from all walks of life, not only top traders, but anyone who engages, contributes, and grows with us,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With this campaign, we want to spotlight the voices of the people who make our Universal Exchange possible. Their stories are what shape our community and inspire the future of Bitget.”



“Every trade, every holding, every story matters,” Bitget said in its campaign announcement. “We want to hear how our users discovered new opportunities, expanded their trading boundaries, and grew with Bitget through every market cycle.”



To participate, users are encouraged to:

Share their Bitget story on a social platform such as X, Telegram, Reddit, LinkedIn or Discord in text + image/video format Include the hashtag #BitgetFanStory in the post Submit the entry through this form .





Bitget noted that AI tools may be used to enhance visuals, such as image generation or video editing, but the story itself must be based on the user’s real experience. Fully AI-generated written submissions will not be accepted.



The campaign offers multiple levels of rewards:

Top 3 winners: 1,000 to 3,000 USDT each

1,000 to 3,000 USDT each Top 20 winners: minimum 100 USDT each

minimum 100 USDT each Unlimited Honorable Mentions: 50 USDT Each

50 USDT Each All winners: exclusive Bitget Fan Club merchandise



For full terms and conditions and details on how to participate, please refer to Bitget’s official announcement here.



About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com