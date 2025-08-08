TTM Technologies, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today announced that it has been officially appraised at Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”) Level 2, demonstrating the company’s strong commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (“CUI”) and to meeting the Cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).

CMMC Level 2 certification is an important milestone for defense contractors, requiring the implementation and certification of 110 security practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) SP 800-171. TTM’s successful appraisal underscores its adherence to strict security standards across its internal systems, processes, and partner networks.

This certification further enhances TTM’s position as a trusted partner to its customers, suppliers, and to the government entities with which it serves. TTM will continue to invest in comprehensive cybersecurity governance across its classified and unclassified offerings and remains committed to continuous improvement as CMMC evolves in the future.

