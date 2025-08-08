Progress Software to Present at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas

Company to showcase real-world AI applications and data innovation at premier AI event

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced its participation at Ai4 2025, North America’s largest artificial intelligence industry conference, taking place August 11–13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Philip Miller, AI Strategist at Progress, will deliver a featured presentation titled:

Trusted AI: Unlock Data Value

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 2:35 – 2:55 p.m. PT

Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Miller will explore how enterprises can connect generative AI to proprietary data using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), transforming siloed information into high-value, trusted outputs that drive innovation and operational efficiency.

The session is designed for business and data leaders seeking to implement AI that enhances decision-making, automates operations and improves customer experiences, while delivering measurable ROI.

Visit Progress at Booth #503

Attendees can also meet Progress experts on the Ai4 Expo floor to learn how the Progress® Data Platform helps unify and govern data across systems—delivering high-quality, real-time insights that power intelligent automation, predictive analytics and responsible AI innovation.

Learn more at: https://www.progress.com/data-platform

