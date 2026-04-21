Progress Software Releases 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, Underscoring Global Commitment to Giving Back

Report showcases a people‑first culture, measurable global community impact and continued advancements toward long‑term sustainability goals that contributed to multiple Best Workplace honors

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The annual report highlights the company’s dedication to cultivating a people-first workplace, supporting charitable initiatives and advancing sustainability efforts. These commitments have also contributed to recent workplace recognitions including The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work, the Great Place To Work certification in India and the Employer Branding Awards in Bulgaria. View the full report.

“We are incredibly proud of what our teams accomplished in 2025 as we worked to create meaningful, lasting impact for our global communities and our planet,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software. “This CSR report reflects both our progress and ongoing commitment to responsible, sustainable practices across our business. We remain steadfast in our mission to lead with purpose and deliver positive change for the world around us.”

Key highlights from the 2025 CSR report include:

Our People: Engagement, Growth and Wellbeing

Professional development and AI enablement: Progress expanded opportunities for employee development, including the extension of its popular Exploring Leadership program to two cohorts per year, record participation in its mentorship program, enhancements to the LEAD management curriculum and widespread adoption of AI‑powered tools—now leveraged by more than 90% of employees—to strengthen productivity and innovation.

Progress expanded opportunities for employee development, including the extension of its popular Exploring Leadership program to two cohorts per year, record participation in its mentorship program, enhancements to the LEAD management curriculum and widespread adoption of AI‑powered tools—now leveraged by more than 90% of employees—to strengthen productivity and innovation. Empowering an inclusive and respectful culture: Seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) hosted a wide range of programs that encouraged the global Progress team to share perspectives, build community and foster a culture grounded in openness and continuous learning.

Seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) hosted a wide range of programs that encouraged the global Progress team to share perspectives, build community and foster a culture grounded in openness and continuous learning. Employee wellbeing: The company delivered more than 40 wellbeing initiatives, including the Move More Challenge, a financial education series and the Make Healthy Gains wellness challenge, reinforcing its commitment to supporting employees’ physical, mental and financial health.



Our Global Community: Driving Meaningful Change

Community impact: Progress and its employees supported more than 290 charities worldwide and contributed 674 volunteer hours to causes centered on STEM education, youth and sustainable communities.

Progress and its employees supported more than 290 charities worldwide and contributed 674 volunteer hours to causes centered on STEM education, youth and sustainable communities. STEM and AI education support: Progress continued its global scholarship program, sponsored student robotics teams and hosted hands‑on STEM experiences. These efforts aim to close opportunity gaps and prepare future talent with the skills needed for an AI-enabled world.

Our Planet: Advancing Sustainability Efforts

Earth Team initiatives: Progress’ employee-led Earth Team boosted sustainability awareness through composting workshops, clothing drives and hands-on environmental activities.

Progress’ employee-led Earth Team boosted sustainability awareness through composting workshops, clothing drives and hands-on environmental activities. Advancing our environmental stewardship: The company strengthened the foundation of its long-term sustainability strategy by engaging sustainability experts to guide the next phase of its environmental and social responsibility roadmap.

Progress operates with a people‑first mindset rooted in courage, teamwork and accountability—empowering employees to take initiative, collaborate openly and deliver meaningful outcomes. The company fosters a flexible, supportive workplace that prioritizes professional development and helps employees feel valued, trusted and accountable for their impact. With teams across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Progress amplifies its global reach by encouraging employees to give back to their local communities. Together, these efforts help employees grow their skills, strengthen connections and advance Progress’ culture of innovation and customer success.

For more information about Progress’ CSR initiatives and to access the 2025 CSR report, visit the Progress for Tomorrow webpage. To explore career opportunities, visit the Progress Career webpage.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

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Kim Baker

Progress

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