Progress Software Expands AI and Workforce Operations in India with New Bengaluru Innovation Hub

New office at Embassy Tech Village reinforces the company’s long-term

commitment to India’s tech talent with a focus on AI-led innovation

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the relocation and expansion of its Bengaluru office, marking a milestone in the growth of its India Global Capability Center (GCC). The move reflects the increasing strategic importance of India in Progress’ global AI innovation, talent and growth plans and underscores the company’s long-term investment in scaling high-impact engineering, product development, sales, customer success, marketing and operations teams.

Located at Embassy Tech Village, one of Bengaluru’s premier technology hubs, the facility is purpose-built to enhance collaboration, accelerate AI-led innovation and support the company’s future expansion within the region’s thriving technology ecosystem.

“India is a critical pillar of Progress’ global growth and innovation strategy,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software. “Our expanded Bengaluru office underscores our confidence in India’s deep technology talent and our commitment to building a world-class global capability center that plays a central role in advancing our AI-powered product portfolio. This investment enables our teams to collaborate more closely, innovate faster and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.”

Progress’ India operations have grown steadily in scale and scope, with offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi driving innovation across AI, data platform, digital experience and infrastructure management. Alongside its product and engineering teams, Progress has built a strong and growing base of customer‑facing talent in India that plays a critical role in the company’s global success. Today, nearly 25% of Progress’ India workforce supports global sales, customer support, customer success and marketing functions, serving customers worldwide. All these teams play an essential role in Progress’ mission to power responsible AI-driven experiences and modern digital infrastructure for businesses around the world.

The expanded office strengthens Progress’ presence within Bengaluru’s globally recognized technology ecosystem. As part of its commitment to the region, Progress is also partnering with The Bodhi Tree Foundation, an organization creating meaningful social impact by connecting philanthropists, NGOs, social innovators and beneficiaries. This initiative includes a donation of electric wheelchairs to support those in need and reflects Progress’ ongoing contribution to advancing the communities in which it operates.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes rely on Progress for the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com