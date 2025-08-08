SEGG Media-Backed Talents Head to Portland for Final Road Course of 2025 INDYCAR Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) announces that its sponsored drivers, Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, and Seb Murray, will return to action this weekend as the 2025 NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone series roll into Oregon for the Grand Prix of Portland. The event marks the final road course of the season before the series closes with a high-speed oval double-header.

The picturesque and tactical Portland International Raceway—a 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course—offers multiple overtaking zones but is also notorious for chaos at Turn 1’s ‘Festival Curves’, making clean execution critical to success.

LOGO PLACEMENT RECAP:

Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing / IndyCar) — Sports.com logos are displayed on the two end plates of the front wing, and on the chin of his helmet.

Callum Ilott (PREMA Racing / IndyCar) — Lottery.com logo is placed front and center on the crash helmet.

Seb Murray (Andretti Cape / Indy NXT) — Lottery.com logo is featured prominently on the rear spoiler; Sports.com logo is on the upper plane of the front wing. Both Sports.com and Lottery.com logos appear on Seb’s undergarments and race suit, with Lottery.com also on the crash helmet.



CALLUM ILOTT

Ilott returns to a track where he made his IndyCar debut in 2021 and scored a top-ten finish in 2022. Now part of PREMA Racing, Ilott is looking to convert a series of consistent performances into a standout result in Portland.

“We’ve been steadily building momentum and Portland presents a great opportunity to pull together a complete weekend. The layout suits drivers who can find rhythm quickly, and the team has made great strides over the past few rounds,” said Ilott.

LOUIS FOSTER

The leading rookie of the 2025 INDYCAR series, Louis Foster enters the final road course of the year holding a firm grip on the Rookie of the Year standings. Foster has an impressive track record at Portland, having won two of the three races he’s contested at the venue during his junior career.

“This is a track I love. We’ve been qualifying well all season—now it’s about converting those starts into podium results. Avoiding lap one chaos in Turn 1 will be critical,” said Foster, who is supported by Copart and Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media.

Foster's standout performances on road courses this year, including a pole position at Road America, have drawn attention from fans and analysts alike. With two ovals remaining, the British rookie has positioned himself as a rising star of American open-wheel racing.

SEBASTIAN MURRAY

Fresh off his career-best finish of P5 at Monterey, Seb Murray returns to action in the INDY NXT by Firestone series with confidence. This weekend marks his debut at Portland, and the young Scot is keen to carry momentum into the season’s final month.

“We’ve shown that we can fight inside the top five. The team’s been working flat out to get us into contention every weekend. I’ve never raced here before, but I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Murray, who is sponsored by Lottery.com and backed by Andretti Global.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE (Eastern Time)

Friday, August 8

2:30 – IndyCar Practice 1 (FS2 / Sky Sports F1)



Saturday, August 9

Noon – IndyCar Practice 2 (FS1 / Sky Sports F1)

2:30 – IndyCar Qualifying (FS1 / Sky Sports F1)

8:30 – IndyCar Practice 3 (FS2 / Sky Sports F1)



Sunday, August 10

3:22 – IndyCar Race Start (FOX / Sky Sports F1)



CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Louis Foster – IndyCar Rookie of the Year leader

Callum Ilott – P24 overall

Seb Murray – Indy NXT rising talent with recent Top-5 finish



