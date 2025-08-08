Global High-Purity Quartz Market: A Key Enabler of Modern Technology

Boston, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global High Purity Quartz Market” is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the high-purity quartz (HPQ) market, examining its segmentation by type, product forms, and end-use industry such as semiconductors, solar energy, telecommunications, and electronics. It explores the market dynamics, competitive strategies, regulatory factors, and ESG trends driving the market while offering profiles of major global manufacturers. Regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa highlights the industry's growth potential and emerging opportunities for HPQ production and application.

High-purity quartz is particularly relevant now due to its essential role in supporting the advanced technologies that are driving global economic growth and environmental sustainability. It is crucial for semiconductor manufacturing, where it enables the production of silicon wafers and integrated circuits amid rising demand for chips and growing national efforts for tech self-reliance. The expanding solar energy sector, particularly in Asia and the U.S., also depends on HPQ for efficient solar cell production. With its exceptional thermal stability, chemical purity, and optical clarity, HPQ is vital for fiber optics, specialty glass, and precision optics, all key components of modern telecommunications and digital infrastructure. As industries focus on innovation, connectivity, and clean energy, HPQ stands out as a strategic material at the center of this transformation.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Semiconductor Industry Expansion: High-purity quartz is vital for making the silicon wafers used in semiconductors. As demand for advanced chips driven by AI grows, so does the need for ultra-pure quartz.

Growth in Renewable Energy: Solar panels require high-purity quartz for producing silicon ingots. With global investments in solar energy rising, the demand for quartz in this sector is increasing steadily.

Advanced Electronics and Optics: Quartz is used in high-end electronics, optical fibers, and precision lenses due to its thermal and chemical stability. Growth of the aerospace, defense, and medi tech sectors boosts this demand.

Rise of 5G and IoT Devices: 5G and IoT technologies require high-performance components made with pure materials.

Request a sample copy of the global market for high-purity quartz report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $1.1 billion Market size forecast $1.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Product form, End use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, Norway, France, the Netherlands Market drivers Semiconductor industry expansion

Increasing demand from the expanding renewable energy sector

Advanced electronics and optics applications

Rising demand for 5G and IoT devices

Interesting facts:

Piezoelectric Properties: HPQ can generate an electric charge when subjected to mechanical stress, making it vital for electronic sensors, resonators, and timekeeping devices like quartz watches.

Optical and Dielectric Qualities: Its exceptional transparency and dielectric properties make HPQ ideal for producing optical fibers, specialty glass, and high-performance electronic components.

Emerging startups:

Momentive Technologies: Momentive Technologies develops fused quartz and ceramic solutions, providing ultra-high-purity quartz products sourced from one of the most pristine mines in the U.S. The company materials serve critical industries such as semiconductors, photovoltaics, and telecommunications, offering exceptional purity, durability, and precision to enable advanced technological applications.

Vytas: Vytas is an Australian technology materials company specializing in producing ultra-high purity quartz (UHPQ), green hydrogen, silane, and silicon products to support the renewable energy transition. Vytas focuses on low-carbon, ethically sourced solutions for the solar, battery anode, and semiconductor industries, with innovative hydrogen production and scalable UHPQ manufacturing.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The high-purity quartz market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Semiconductor industry expansion

Increasing demand for HPQ from the expanding renewable energy sector

Use HPQ in advanced electronics and optics applications.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The high-purity quartz market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into high-purity/grade II, medium-purity/grade I, ultra-high purity/grade III, and standard-purity/HPQ sand. Based on form, the market is segmented into powder, granules/lumps. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into the semiconductor, solar energy, telecommunications, and electrical and electronics industries. Regional estimates and forecasts are made for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Which end-user segment will be dominant through 2030?

The semiconductor industry segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of the forecast period.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the presence of many of the key players in the HPQ industry and the high demand for semiconductor, solar energy, and telecommunications applications. China and India are among the largest importers and manufacturers of quartz electronics and components.

Market leaders Include:

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD.

CAPLINQ CORP.

COVIA HOLDINGS LLC

DONGHAI SHIHU QUARTZ CO. LTD.

IMERYS

JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO. LTD.

MOMENTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

PAL QUARTZ

THE QUARTZ CORP

RUSSIAN QUARTZ LLC

SIBELCO

SILICAONE

ULTRA HPQ

VYTAS

Related reports:

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets: This report gives an overview of the global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market. It focuses on market size and revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2029, based on technology, application, end user, and region. It includes only active commercial BIPV projects and excludes early-stage designs and utility-scale projects. The report also highlights key trends, challenges, ESG developments, and profiles of major companies in the BIPV space.

Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities: This report analyzes the global market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature environments. It covers revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2029 based on materials, device types, temperature ranges, industries, and regions. Key areas include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also highlights new technologies, market trends, and profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.