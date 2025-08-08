A New Children’s Book For Conservative Parents Highlights Complex Issues With Hilarious, Vibrant Illustrations Their Kids Will Love

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to combat the “wokeness” of today’s culture in America, author Luke Brady delivers a comical children’s book that simplifies complex ideas, stirs curiosity, and promotes social discourse in young minds.

“[This is a book that any] conservative, God-fearing parents would want in their home, or to give as a gift to friends within this community who are having a baby,” said the author.

Conservative Kid perfectly merges education and entertainment, hinging on its unique illustrations to keep children engaged while communicating deeper values like respect, integrity, and gratitude through the narrative.

“This book is a children’s book that will hopefully stand out against a sea of children’s books trying to infuse the woke agenda into children. Our book…has humor inserted into the illustrations. The book is actually for the parents more than for the children,” the author explained.

Conservative parents, public libraries, co-ops, charter schools, and Christian book stores should clear a space on their shelf to stock Conservative Kid. The messages it includes will resonate with the audiences.

Conservative Kid: The American Kid’s antidote to woke propaganda is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Luke Brady grew up a patriotic 80s baby, during a time when America didn't feel the need to apologize for its greatness. A firm believer in traditional values, Luke laments the loss of society's ability to laugh at itself. Raised on a diet of Wonder bread, cow's milk, and the movie Top Gun, he finds “woke” culture's war on fun disconcerting and strongly believes in the importance of letting kids be kids, instead of pushing them into activism or victimhood. His book, Conservative Kid, is a testament to his dedication to push back and protect children from the woke culture’s war on American values.

