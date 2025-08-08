Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Parks! America, Inc. Parks! America, Inc.

Management to host conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 39 weeks ended 
  June 29, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 29, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Total revenues:                
Georgia Park $1,999,462  $2,200,174  $4,156,567  $4,489,128 
Missouri Park  656,191   675,283   1,320,280   1,317,737 
Texas Park  820,267   573,287   1,771,552   1,497,704 
Consolidated $3,475,920  $3,448,744  $7,248,399  $7,304,569 
                 
Income before income taxes:                
Georgia Park $988,670  $1,172,530  $1,471,158  $1,724,017 
Missouri Park  216,749   222,714   174,327   166,886 
Texas Park  333,531   107,086   348,605   102,137 
Segment income  1,538,950   1,502,330   1,994,090   1,993,040 
Corporate expenses  (277,876)  (401,082)  (849,711)  (911,490)
Depreciation and amortization  (230,756)  (230,852)  (659,619)  (672,648)
Contested proxy and related matters, net  103,657   (746,570)  670,814   (2,037,822)
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net     53,755      53,755 
Legal settlement     (75,000)     (75,000)
Other operating expenses, net  (13,750)     (13,698)  (35,754)
Other income, net  18,345   31,412   57,050   101,325 
Interest expense  (53,970)  (46,923)  (166,148)  (147,515)
Consolidated $1,084,599  $87,070  $1,032,778  $(1,732,109)


  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 39 weeks ended 
  June 29, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 29, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Depreciation and amortization:                
Georgia Park $106,876  $97,059  $295,124  $283,107 
Missouri Park  55,332   59,184   163,413   173,604 
Texas Park  68,134   74,195   199,840   214,695 
Corporate  414   414   1,242   1,242 
Consolidated $230,756  $230,852  $659,619  $672,648 
                 
Capital expenditures                
Georgia Park $65,100  $98,867  $1,003,894  $372,059 
Missouri Park  30,364   4,569   63,887   79,614 
Texas Park  -   81,483   114,068   218,118 
Consolidated $95,464  $184,919  $1,181,849  $669,791 


  As of 
  June 29, 2025  September 29, 2024 
Total assets:        
Georgia Park $7,618,521  $7,520,918 
Missouri Park  2,880,382   3,399,324 
Texas Park  8,019,019   7,812,661 
Corporate  72,147   461,168 
Consolidated $18,590,070  $19,194,071 
         
Total cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $1,277,036  $1,800,623 
Missouri Park  488,063   870,918 
Texas Park  891,416   570,122 
Corporate  31,146   82,705 
Consolidated $2,687,661  $3,324,368 
         
Asset less cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $6,341,485  $5,720,295 
Missouri Park  2,392,320   2,528,406 
Texas Park  7,127,603   7,242,539 
Corporate  41,002   378,463 
Consolidated $15,902,409  $15,869,703 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on August 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to invest@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com 


Tags

Parks! America Inc OTCQX: PRKA Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 financial results three regional safari parks wholly owned