Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 10, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 19, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2025 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 15% (5% organic growth, 4% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,844 million compared to $2,468 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 68% to $56 million ($2.66 on a diluted per share basis) from $177 million ($8.35 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $380 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $89 million resulting in total consideration of $469 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $433 million, an increase of 63%, or $168 million, compared to $265 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $37 million to $220 million compared to $182 million for the same period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $2,844 million, an increase of 15%, or $376 million, compared to $2,468 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first six months of 2025 total revenues were $5,498 million, an increase of 14%, or $676 million, compared to $4,822 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 3% respectively, 4% and 3% respectively for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $56 million compared to $177 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $2.66 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $8.35 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $192 million or $9.07 per diluted share compared to $282 million or $13.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $168 million to $433 million compared to $265 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 63%. For the first six months of 2025, CFO increased $258 million to $1,260 million compared to $1,002 million during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 26%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $37 million to $220 million compared to $182 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 20%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $102 million to $730 million compared to $628 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 16%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
   2025 2024    2025 2024   
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions) 
            
Net cash flows from operating activities  433 265    1,260 1,002   
Adjusted for:           
Interest paid on lease obligations  (4)(3)   (8)(7)  
Interest paid on debt  (32)(37)   (94)(78)  
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - -    - -   
Debt transaction costs  (4)(2)   (4)(13)  
Payments of lease obligations  (33)(29)   (63)(58)  
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (126)(8)   (220)(89)  
Property and equipment purchased  (16)(13)   (31)(23)  
Interest and dividends received  20 9    32 15   
            
   239 182    871 749   
Less amount attributable to           
Non-controlling interests  (19)1    (140)(121)  
            
Free cash flow available to shareholders  220 182    730 628   
            
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.           
            

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.   
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position   
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
      
Unaudited    
  June 30, 2025December 31, 2024June 30, 2024 
      
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash$2,575$1,980 $1,873  
 Accounts receivable 1,285 1,292  1,116  
 Unbilled revenue 466 369  419  
 Inventories 67 56  60  
 Other assets 685 596  628  
   5,079 4,293  4,096  
      
Non-current assets:    
 Property and equipment 231 222  215  
 Right of use assets 381 329  324  
 Deferred income taxes 281 219  192  
 Equity securities 481 13  14  
 Other assets 369 316  298  
 Intangible assets 7,907 7,459  6,985  
   9,650 8,559  8,027  
      
Total assets$14,728$12,851 $12,123  
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$575$303 $274  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 250 319  342  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,515 1,589  1,312  
 Dividends payable 21 21  21  
 Deferred revenue 2,415 1,966  2,086  
 Provisions 23 22  11  
 Acquisition holdback payables 183 218  271  
 Lease obligations 130 115  115  
 Income taxes payable 112 111  104  
   5,223 4,664  4,537  
      
Non-current liabilities:    
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,932 1,855  1,834  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,981 1,689  1,604  
 Deferred income taxes 787 670  620  
 Acquisition holdback payables 165 131  110  
 Lease obligations 291 252  247  
 Other liabilities 367 300  268  
   5,523 4,899  4,683  
      
Total liabilities 10,746 9,563  9,220  
      
      
Shareholders' equity:    
 Capital stock 99 99  99  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 129 (224) (158) 
 Retained earnings 3,068 2,919  2,517  
 Non-controlling interests 686 493  445  
   3,982 3,288  2,903  
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$14,728$12,851 $12,123  
      


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)       
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
         
        
Unaudited        
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
         
         
Revenue        
License$87  $87  $183  $175  
Professional services 532   495   1,019   964  
Hardware and other 80   68   155   127  
Maintenance and other recurring 2,144   1,819   4,141   3,556  
  2,844   2,468   5,498   4,822  
         
Expenses        
Staff 1,457   1,328   2,869   2,620  
Hardware 43   37   83   72  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 268   243   522   458  
Occupancy 17   16   33   30  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 144   133   275   245  
Professional fees 55   44   102   83  
Other, net 56   51   109   101  
Depreciation 50   45   96   89  
Amortization of intangible assets 286   258   558   500  
  2,375   2,155   4,647   4,197  
         
         
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 118   4   150   (15) 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 126   8   220   89  
Finance and other expense (income) (28)  (23)  (108)  (32) 
Bargain purchase gain (5)  (2)  (5)  (5) 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 9   6   11   16  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   -   -   58  
Finance costs 71   69   142   136  
  290   61   409   247  
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 179   252   441   378  
         
Current income tax expense (recovery) 155   143   292   270  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (60)  (78)  (109)  (153) 
Income tax expense (recovery) 95   65   183   117  
         
Net income (loss) 85   187   258   261  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 56   177   192   282  
Non-controlling interests 28   10   66   (21) 
Net income (loss) 85   187   258   261  
         
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.        
Basic and diluted$2.66  $8.35  $9.07  $13.31  
         


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)       
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
         
        
Unaudited        
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024   2025  2024  
         
Net income (loss)$85 $187  $258 $261  
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 185  (14)  264  (62) 
         
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):        
         
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 95  -   215  -  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 280  (14)  479  (62) 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss)$364 $173  $737 $198  
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 213  (13)  353  (53) 
Non-controlling interests 66  (1)  126  (9) 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)$280 $(14) $479 $(62) 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 270  164   545  229  
Non-controlling interests 95  9   192  (30) 
Total comprehensive income (loss)$364 $173  $737 $198  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Six months ended June 30, 2025      
  Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
  Capital
stock		Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)		Retained
earnings		Total Non-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 2025$ 99$ (224)$ 2,919 $ 2,795 $ 493 $ 3,288 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):      
        
Net income (loss) - -  192  192  66  258 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
       
        
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 353  -  353  126  479 
        
       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 353  -  353  126  479 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 353  192  545  192  737 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (1) (1) 1  (0)
        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (0) (0)
        
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (42) (42) -  (42)
        
Balance at June 30, 2025$ 99$ 129 $ 3,068 $ 3,296 $ 686 $ 3,982 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
        
Unaudited       
Six months ended June 30, 2024       
        
 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI   
 Capital
stock		Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)		Retained
earnings		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity 
        
Balance at January 1, 2024$ 99$ (99)$ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961  
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
        
Net income (loss) - -  282  282  (21) 261  
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
        
        
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - (53) -  (53) (9) (62) 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (53) -  (53) (9) (62) 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) - (53) 282  229  (30) 198  
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
        
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  (0) (0) 
        
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - -  -  -  872  872  
        
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - (6) 400  394  (394) -  
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  1  1  (1) (0) 
        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (86) (86) 
        
Dividends to shareholders of the Company  -  (42) (42) -  (42) 
        
Balance at June 30, 2024$ 99$ (158)$ 2,517 $ 2,458 $ 445 $ 2,903  
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
         
Unaudited        
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
         
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
Net income (loss)$85  $187  $258  $261  
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation 50   45   96   89  
Amortization of intangible assets 286   258   558   500  
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 126   8   220   89  
Finance and other expense (income) (28)  (23)  (108)  (32) 
Bargain purchase (gain) (5)  (2)  (5)  (5) 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 9   6   11   16  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   -   -   58  
Finance costs (note 13) 71   69   142   136  
Income tax expense (recovery) 95   65   183   117  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 118   4   150   (15) 
Depreciation of third party costs 4   -   9   -  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (185)  (174)  46   34  
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI -   -   (2)  -  
Income taxes paid (192)  (177)  (299)  (245) 
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 433   265   1,260   1,002  
         
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
Interest paid on lease obligations (4)  (3)  (8)  (7) 
Interest paid on debt (32)  (37)  (94)  (78) 
Increase (decrease) in CSI facility -   -   -   (578) 
Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI (135)  (21)  (104)  92  
Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes -   -   -   1,000  
Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 341   164   368   276  
Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (69)  (14)  (99)  (32) 
Other financing activities 1   (24)  (0)  (27) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -   (0)  (0)  (86) 
Debt transaction costs (4)  (2)  (4)  (13) 
Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts (33)  (29)  (63)  (58) 
Distribution to the Joday Group -   -   -   (64) 
Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice -   -   -   (22) 
Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21)  (21)  (42)  (42) 
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 43   12   (48)  363  
         
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses (380)  (452)  (474)  (675) 
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 45   31   56   66  
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (114)  (54)  (130)  (130) 
Purchases of investments and other assets (14)  (0)  (189)  (1) 
Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets 15   2   15   5  
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (3)  2   5   (9) 
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 20   8   32   13  
Property and equipment purchased (16)  (13)  (31)  (23) 
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (446)  (476)  (717)  (753) 
         
Effect of foreign currency on cash 68   (5)  101   (22) 
         
Increase (decrease) in cash 98   (205)  596   590  
         
Cash, beginning of period$2,477  $2,078  $1,980  $1,284  
         
Cash, end of period$2,575  $1,873  $2,575  $1,873  
         

