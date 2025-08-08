47th annual Legion Nationals get underway in Calgary!

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over one thousand athletes from across Canada have descended upon Calgary for this year’s edition of the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships. The Games are now officially underway at Foothills Athletic Park.

Competition in over 80 events ranging from running relays to long jumps, will see athletes come together for some friendly yet serious rivalry. This year’s Games are once again hosted by The City of Calgary and the Calgary Track Council and run from August 8-10. The Legion Nationals are Canada’s only track and field competition for the under-16 and under-18 categories.

“This is such a unique opportunity,” says Trevor Jenvenne, Legion Sports Committee Chair and Dominion Vice President. “I am proud of these athletes who have the chance to participate in a high-level track and field competition, and I’m so proud to be a part of that,” he says.

The event officially kicked off Thursday evening at the Opening Ceremony which included the Parade of Athletes and family cheering on competitors, and a special white-hatting ceremony to welcome the Legion’s Dominion President, Berkley Lawrence who also fired the starting pistol. This year’s championships commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands. The Legion recognizes these CAF members in both thought and through the design of this year’s winning medals.

“It is important to us to highlight a remembrance theme as part of the Games each year,” says Lawrence. “We ask athletes to take a moment to think of these members, and to recognize the importance of their service in leading to our freedoms, such as competing in these championships.”

Back this year is Invictus medalist, competitive rower and cyclist, and para athlete Michael Trauner for a third year as Games Ambassador. Trauner supports and encourages the athletes while sharing parts of his personal story as an Afghanistan Veteran. This year he’s highlighting the importance of support networks.

“Much like the military, athletes are chosen to represent their provinces and countries domestically and internationally,” he explains. “I’m hoping to pass on the message to our young aspiring athletes that even though they have pushed themselves to the absolute limits, they are not alone in their journey. Many have come together to support them including your parents, siblings, family and friends. It takes an individual to train hard and compete, but it takes a community of support to bring home a win,” he says.

This is the 47th year for the event organized by the Legion. The competition grew from Legionnaires’ support and promotion of youth sports as a healthy activity to help children whose fathers or mothers were serving abroad or had served in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The Legion later developed local, provincial, and national youth athletic programs, which now culminate in the games.

“We are grateful to the Local Organizing Committee and all volunteers for what they’ve done to make this an incredible experience for all our athletes,” says Jenvenne, Legion Sports Committee Chair.

The Legion’s Dominion Command sponsors hundreds of athletes each year, with the support of branches and provincial or territorial commands from across the country. Several hundred other youth join as open athletes. Whether it be winning medals, honing their athletic skills, practicing leadership, or making friends and connections, all come away with something new.

Over the years, Legion athletes have gone on to compete at the international level including as part of the Commonwealth, Pan Am and even the Olympic games.

Selected Canadian cities host the Legion Nationals for two years in a row, and Regina will host in 2026 and 2027.

The Legion is grateful to all its generous sponsors including key supporters PIB Inc., The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, the Calgary Track Council, The City of Calgary, the Legion’s Alberta Northwest Territories Command, the Brawn Family Foundation, Calgary Spring Water, Tourism Calgary and Athletics Canada. The organization also thanks Cochrane Toyota for providing two Games shuttles for the second year in a row.

