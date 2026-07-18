The Royal Canadian Legion turns 100

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion proudly commemorated its 100th anniversary at the National War Memorial in Ottawa today, joined by invited dignitaries, Veterans, Legion members, and the public. Incorporated on July 17, 1926, the country’s largest Veteran support and community service organization recalled highlights of its history of Remembrance. From chartering giant steamships so Veterans could attend the unveiling of Vimy Memorial in France in 1936, to the repatriation of an Unknown Soldier to Ottawa, ON in 2000, and to St. Johns, NL in 2024.

“We also remember those who were angered and saw a great need for support and advocacy,” said Berkley Lawrence, Legion Dominion President, referring to the era in the wake of the First World War. “It is they who founded to Legion to ensure that Veterans were cared for and remembered. Not only then, but in the future.”

Larry Murray, Legion Grand President also spoke of the organization’s artistic contests for youth which began in the 1960s. “It is impressive that these contests continue to this day,” he shared, noting an estimated 100,000 people take part each year.

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada spoke at the 100th anniversary event. “Beyond its commitment to veterans and their families, the Legion is a powerful force in villages, towns and cities across Canada,” she expressed.

Her Excellency later placed a wreath at the site, and a Poppy on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier joined by other invited dignitaries, including Acting Chief of the Defence Staff Vice Admiral Angus Topshee and RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme. Veteran groups, cadets, and guests also paid homage this way.

Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, the Honourable Jill McKnight, spoke about the Legion’s legacy, and recalled her own memories of the Legion branch in her community while growing up.

A past winner of the Legion’s annual Youth Remembrance Contest, which is held in collaboration with the Legion National Foundation, recited her emotional poem called “A place set for you,” about losing a loved one in the line of service. Sara Butt’s poem grew from her experience listening to soldiers while volunteering during the National Poppy Campaign.

“Though I lost you to freedom, to honour, to the fight…You live on in my heart, my son, my endless light,” her last two lines read.

During the ceremony some of Canada’s youth carried in a personalized Canadian Remembrance Torch bearing the Legion’s name, and an impressive Hercules aircraft made a special flyover, another highly symbolic gesture in honour of the Legion’s anniversary.

An afternoon reception held at Ottawa’s City Hall for invited guests included remarks thanking the Legion’s many collaborators and supporters, the sharing of some examples of its work over the decades, and an update on its burgeoning growth over the past few years.

A highlight was the unveiling of a vibrant new Canada Post stamp to commemorate the Legion’s century of service. Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger thanked Veterans in attendance for their service, and the Legion for its work over the decades. Later, City of Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also acknowledged the Legion’s contributions and presented a special framed proclamation naming July 17, 2026 as “Royal Canadian Legion Centenary Day” in Ottawa. The Legion is headquartered in Canada’s capital.

Along with Legion Dominion President Berkley Lawrence, Minister McKnight filled out a sticky note with a message as part of the Legion’s “Don’t Forget to Remember” initiative, which invites people to share thoughts of Remembrance. These sticky notes will eventually be creatively incorporated into artistic renditions of Canadian Veterans to be displayed in public and shared online later this year.

Guests enjoyed delicious Legion 100 anniversary cake to top off the day’s special celebrations. Around the country, branches also held local events from dinners to train tours, with more activities planned as the anniversary year continues!

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

National Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

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