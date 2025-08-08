Cielo Announces Extension of Unit Offering



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTC PINK: CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”) announces the extension of its non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to 60,000,000 units (each a “Unit, collectively the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, initially announced on May 13, 2025. The closing of the first tranche was announced on July 28, 2025. The TSX Venture has approved an extension to the closing (a second and final closing) of the Offering until August 15, 2025.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value products. Cielo seeks to address global waste challenges while contributing to the circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. Cielo is fueling environmental change with a mission to be a leader in the wood by-product-to-fuels industry by using environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and market-ready technologies. Cielo is committed to helping society by providing environmental waste solutions, which the Company believes will contribute to generating positive returns for shareholders. Cielo shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CMC,” as well as on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “CWSFF.”

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

