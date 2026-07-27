Cielo Announces Executive Changes and Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”) today announced the appointments of Robert Pockar as Chief Operating Officer and Matthew Scorah as Chief Development Officer of Cielo, effective July 24, 2026.

The appointments build upon Cielo’s acquisition of certain biofuels-related assets from a subsidiary of Canadian Discovery Limited in April 2026 (the “CDL Transaction”) and support the continued advancement of Project Nahoonai, the Company’s proposed flagship sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Prince George, British Columbia. Together, these initiatives reflect Cielo’s continued focus on strengthening the leadership, technical expertise and project development capabilities supporting its long-term development strategy.

As Project Nahoonai progresses through successive stages of development, the Company continues to expand the leadership required to support engineering, project development, commercial planning and operational execution. The appointments of Mr. Pockar and Mr. Scorah represent the next step in that evolution, adding complementary experience across these disciplines while supporting Cielo’s broader clean fuels development activities.

Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Cielo, commented, “Project Nahoonai represents an important milestone in Cielo’s long-term development strategy. As the project continues to advance, it is important that we continue strengthening the leadership supporting each stage of its development.”

Matthew Scorah, Chief Development Officer

Matthew Scorah has been appointed Chief Development Officer and will lead Cielo’s project development activities, including Project Nahoonai.

Mr. Scorah is a chemical engineer with more than two decades of experience in renewable and low-carbon fuels, engineering management and project development. He brings deep technical and commercial expertise spanning low-carbon fuels, hydrogen, syngas and carbon capture, and was a principal architect of the capabilities Cielo acquired through the CDL Transaction. Throughout his career, he has led multidisciplinary teams responsible for advancing complex energy infrastructure projects through technical evaluation, commercial development and strategic planning. Mr. Scorah has a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Ottawa and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

As Chief Development Officer, Mr. Scorah will oversee project development, commercial planning, technology integration and strategic development initiatives supporting Project Nahoonai and the Company’s broader clean fuels development activities.

Robert Pockar, Chief Operating Officer

Robert Pockar has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and will oversee operational leadership across Cielo’s development activities.

Mr. Pockar is an experienced executive and environmental professional with more than thirty years of executive leadership experience in engineering, business operations and major infrastructure projects. His expertise includes carbon capture and storage (CCS), project development, environmental assessment and regulatory management across complex industrial developments. Mr. Pockar has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Science degree in Earth Science from the University of Waterloo.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Pockar will oversee, project execution, environmental management and operational activities through the development and construction phases of Cielo’s projects, including leading the carbon capture and storage (CCS) component of Project Nahoonai.

Building for the Next Stage of Development

Commercial clean fuels projects require expertise spanning project development, engineering, environmental stewardship, commercial planning and operations. As projects progress through successive stages of development, the breadth of leadership and technical experience required to support them also expands.

The appointments announced today reflect Cielo’s continued commitment to building an experienced leadership team capable of supporting the advancement of Project Nahoonai while positioning the Company for future development opportunities.

CFO Transition

The Company also announced that Jasdeep K. B. Dhaliwal will be leaving her role as Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2026. The Company is focused on identifying a candidate to support its next stage of growth and will provide a further update when appropriate.

The Company thanks Ms. Dhaliwal for her contributions and support and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to Mr. Pockar and Mr. Scorah under Cielo’s stock option plan, with each receiving 2,000,000 stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.07 per common share, were granted effective July 24, 2026, and expire on July 24, 2029, subject to earlier termination in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

Subject to the applicable grantee remaining employed or engaged by the Company or its applicable affiliate, 1,000,000 of each grantee’s options will vest on July 24, 2027, and the remaining 1,000,000 options will vest in equal quarterly installments of 250,000 options on each of October 24, 2027, January 24, 2028, April 24, 2028 and July 24, 2028.

Warrant Incentive Program

The early warrant exercise incentive program (the “Incentive Program”) previously disclosed has closed. No eligible warrants were exercised under the Incentive Program and, accordingly, no incentive warrants were issued.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a clean fuels project development company advancing sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon energy projects across North America. Through the Nexus Platform, Cielo combines strategic feedstock partnerships with proven third-party technologies to develop a scalable pipeline of waste-to-fuels projects, anchored by its flagship Project Nahoonai in Prince George, British Columbia.

Cielo’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CMC and on the OTCQB under the symbol CWSFF.

For further information, please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, President & CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated roles, responsibilities, contributions and benefits of the appointments of Mr. Pockar and Mr. Scorah, the Company’s expectations regarding the advancement of Project Nahoonai and its broader clean fuels project development pipeline, the anticipated departure of Ms. Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2026, and the vesting and potential exercise of the stock options granted to Mr. Pockar and Mr. Scorah.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cielo, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the advancement of Project Nahoonai and the Company’s clean fuels project development activities. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.