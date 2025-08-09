ThinkCareBelieve: Week 29 of America’s Shining Success with President Trump at the Helm

Washington, DC, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/08/08/week-29-of-americas-shining-success/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 29 of the Shining Success of America with President Trump at the helm. In this the first 200 days in office, President Trump and his great team have achieved wonderful things. The numbers are out. This week, a report from Stephen Moore, a senior visiting fellow in economics at The Heritage Foundation, presented the unpublished new census bureau data for the first time in the Oval Office with President Trump. The data divided Americans into three groups: lower income (bottom 25% of earners), middle income (middle 50%), and upper income (top 25%). The data shows that all income groups of American families did better during President Trump's first term. The group benefitted the least, but still benefitted, was those in the highest income bracket.

This week in the article, culminated in a wonderful Trilateral Peace Agreement between the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ending more than 30 years of conflict. They are both looking forward to the opportunities that peace will bring their people loaded with possibilities and promise of a brighter future. President Trump says that these two leaders will go down in history as great leaders, and they feel that in 6 months in office, President Trump made miracles happen. Both Presidents will submit a joint nomination to the Nobel Prize Committee for President Trump to be given the Nobel Peace Prize. POTUS said he is interested in saving lives. The Russia~Ukraine War could have been a world war if the Trump Administration had not come into power. When you save lives, you really end up having a peaceful world. He told us to look for an announcement soon about where the meeting with Russia and Ukraine will take place, and America celebrated the 235th Birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The article entails the events this week, and there were many. President Trump attended a Ceremony signing a proclamation making the 7th of August officially Purple Heart Day Celebration where 100 Purple Heart Recipients were in attendance. The day also marked President Trump's first 200 days in office where so much has been accomplished. The article also has Apple's announcement of a massive manufacturing plan to invest $600 Billion into the United States over the next 4 years. They will build their factories and will become their own electricity producing facility selling their excess back into the grid. It will be chips, screens, and all the parts for an iPhone completely manufactured in the United States, while also making a manufacturing academy in Detroit.

A White House Task Force has been created for the 2028 Summer Olympics, set in Los Angeles, and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the details. A new White House Ballroom is planned which POTUS is providing with his own money. The article covers this week's two State Department Briefings and the progress on many peace talks. So many great numbers indicating for the economy. President Trump says that with all the money coming in, we will pay down debt. Doge cut 477 wasteful contracts this week saving the American taxpayers $1.1 Billion, while tariff revenue brought in a record $29.6 Billion in July. So far this year, an incredibe $100 Billion has come in the door from tariffs. President Trump says that with this money, we will pay down our debt. The article shows that 82% of the S&P 500 companies beat their quarterly earnings estimates at the highest rate in 4 years in a "2Q Rebound."



The article has the peace negotiations with Russia, Ukraine and talks with India over Pakistan and India's purchase of Russian oil. The article also has the unraveling details of the Russia Collusion Hoad and Durham Annex and more files were declassed this week and the hand-off to AG Pam Bondi from DNI Tulsi Gabbard will now be assessed by a grand jury. AG Bondi announced a $50 Million reward for information leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the FBI announced that they have many operations going on currently with operation "Summer Heat" showing some good arrest numbers. The article has information on redistricting for elections in Texas and the new list of sanctuary cities and states.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has all that happened with ICE and Immigration this week, with a focus on their efforts to end child trafficking and find the over 300,000 missing migrant children. The article covers all that HHS covered this week including the announcement of their re-organization and cancellation of Covid vaccine contracts. The article has Dr. Oz's announcement of how President Trump is putting $200 Billion into Medicaid, and President Trump's letters to 17of the leading pharmaceutical companies outlining the steps they must take to lower prescription drug prices for Americans, because Americans have been paying too much for their medications, disproportionately from other countries. Also, some hope about a new cancer discovery and a new vaccine being developed by the NIH that mimics natural immunity that could be safely used for Covid and flu.

This is a hopeful time of new opportunities and ThinkCareBelieve's article has many of the opportunities available for Americans such as joining ICE, with no age limits, the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Programs, and our beautiful First Lady is taking applications for Christmas decorating at the White House. ICE has had an overwhelming 80,000 applicants including Superman actor Dean Cain, who is anxious to assist the brave men and women of ICE making our country safer.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

