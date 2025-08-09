Double Deposit Bonus, $50 Welcome Bonus & No-KYC 100x Leverage Trading Now Available on BexBack





SINGAPORE, Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin surpassing the $110,000 mark and stabilizing above that level, many analysts predict the cryptocurrency market will remain in a high-volatility phase for the foreseeable future. Holding spot positions may no longer yield quick profits in such a market. In response, BexBack Exchange is offering traders an unbeatable package to take advantage of these market conditions. The platform now features a 100% deposit bonus , a $50 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage on cryptocurrency trading, giving investors incredible opportunities to maximize returns.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

In simple terms, 100x leverage allows you to control a larger position with a smaller amount of capital. For example:

If the Bitcoin price is $100,000 and you open a long contract with 1 BTC, using 100x leverage, your effective position size becomes 100 BTC.

If the price then increases to $105,000, your profit would be calculated as:

(105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, yielding a 500% return.





With BexBack’s deposit bonus, if you deposit 2 BTC, your total position grows to 10 BTC, providing an even higher profit potential with a return on investment of up to 1000%.



Note: While leverage increases profits, it also amplifies risks, so it's essential to manage your positions carefully to avoid liquidation.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus, which cannot be withdrawn directly but can be used to open larger positions, boosting potential profits. This bonus also acts as an extra margin during market fluctuations, reducing the likelihood of liquidation.

About BexBack





BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that provides up to 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ other futures contracts. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack is licensed under the US MSB (Money Services Business) regulations. Trusted by over 500,000 traders worldwide, BexBack serves users from the United States, Canada, and Europe. The platform features no deposit fees and offers comprehensive customer support available 24/7.

Why Recommend BexBack?

No KYC Required: Start trading instantly without the hassle of identity verification.



Start trading instantly without the hassle of identity verification. 100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds and increase your profit potential.



Double your funds and increase your profit potential. High-Leverage Trading: Maximize your capital efficiency with up to 100x leverage.



Maximize your capital efficiency with up to 100x leverage. Demo Account : Get 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds to practice risk-free trading.



Get 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds to practice risk-free trading. Comprehensive Trading Options: Access a feature-rich platform on both web and mobile apps.



Access a feature-rich platform on both web and mobile apps. Fast, Precise Execution: No slippage, no spread—get exact trade execution.



No slippage, no spread—get exact trade execution. Global Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service wherever you are.



Enjoy 24/7 customer service wherever you are. Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, making it perfect for promoters.



Take Action Now—Don’t Miss Another Opportunity!





If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this is your chance to get in. With BexBack’s 100x leverage, 100% deposit bonus , and $50 welcome bonus for new users (deposit greater than 0.001BTC or 100 USDT and complete one trade within one week of registration), you can start benefiting from the next bull market.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonuses, and begin building your wealth today!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

