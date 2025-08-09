America’s Next Economic Chapter Is Being Built on Land, Not Paper: Inside EX CIA strategist presentation

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ex-CIA strategist and economic advisor Jim Rickards is calling for “the return of American industry” — a silent revolution happening not in Washington, Wall Street, or Silicon Valley, but in the ground beneath America’s heartland.

“We used to build everything here. Then we shipped it all away. But that era is ending.”

The Reindustrialization of the United States Has Quietly Begun

According to Rickards, America is entering a new era—one not defined by software or finance, but by real production, physical goods, and critical materials. He points to a coming wave of reshoring, driven by both national security concerns and growing distrust of foreign supply chains.

“Trump is applying immense pressure on U.S. companies to re-shore the production of everything from auto parts to AI chips. It’s all coming back.”

Why “Made in America” Is No Longer Just a Slogan

Rickards says recent global disruptions, from pandemic lockdowns to geopolitical tensions, exposed just how fragile the supply chains supporting America’s economy really are. In response, there’s now a growing push to build strategic manufacturing hubs closer to home —powered by local minerals, local energy, and American labor.

“To increase oil production… to rebuild our military… even to power AI—everything comes back to domestic production and resources.”

From Gridlock to Ground Game: New Projects Are Already Moving

The presentation highlights how previously dormant infrastructure, manufacturing corridors, and extraction zones are now seeing renewed attention and capital. Projects once halted by environmental red tape are being reconsidered for fast-track development.

“We don’t have enough refining capacity. And the more oil we produce, the more profits could flow to one specific company.”

The Forgotten Engine of American Growth: Materials + Machines

Rickards argues that America’s wealth was never built on speculation—it was built on steel, oil, copper, and construction. And as the country faces increasing pressure to rebuild everything from its roads and bridges to its energy grid and weapons systems, demand for raw input will become more urgent than ever.

“We’ve hollowed out our economy. But now we know exactly where these materials are—and how to go get them.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, the Department of Defense, and the White House. He’s helped guide U.S. strategy during pivotal global events and now serves as the lead analyst for Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research brief focused on America’s future through the lens of national security, economic policy, and industrial power.