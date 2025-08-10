Western Union to Acquire International Money Express, Inc.

DENVER and MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Union Company (“Western Union”) (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express, Inc. (“Intermex”) (NASDAQ: IMXI) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Western Union will acquire Intermex in an all-cash transaction at $16.00 per IMXI share, representing a total equity and enterprise value of approximately $500 million.

This acquisition strengthens Western Union’s retail offering in the U.S., expands market coverage in high potential geographies, and is expected to accelerate digital new customer acquisition. Intermex’s deep market knowledge, strong agent relationships, and operational expertise further positions Western Union to capture growth in the Americas.

“This acquisition is a disciplined, strategic step that strengthens our North America operations and expands our presence with key consumer segments across the U.S.,” said Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union. “Intermex has built a well-recognized brand, as well as strong agent and customer relationships. Together, we will expand our retail footprint, unlock operational efficiencies, and accelerate digital engagement.”

“This agreement represents an exciting opportunity to provide Intermex’s shareholders with significant and certain value, accelerating our omni-channel strategy, while continuing to deliver for our customers,” said Bob Lisy, Chairman and CEO of Intermex. “This combination with Western Union brings together two complementary businesses that are well positioned to drive growth across North America.”

Strategic Rationale and Benefits:

Strategic Alignment Unique opportunity for Western Union to acquire a well-positioned remittance business, adding scale in historically high-growth Latin America geographies. Opportunity to serve Intermex’s 6 million customers, giving them access to Western Union’s robust digital platforms and capabilities.

Strengthened U.S. Retail Platform Expands and stabilizes Western Union’s U.S. retail footprint, enhancing resilience and improving customer access across the Americas. Creates an opportunity to leverage Intermex’s decades of operational and cultural expertise to drive targeted, sustainable retail growth.

Meaningful Synergy Potential Expect $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months. Potential for additional revenue synergies through broader distribution and product offerings, enhancing speed, reliability, and customer value.







Transaction Details:

Under the terms of the agreement, Western Union will acquire Intermex for $16.00 per share in cash, representing approximately $500 million in equity and enterprise value. This reflects a roughly 50% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Western Union’s adjusted EPS by more than $0.10 in the first full year post close and to generate approximately $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 24 months, with potential further upside from revenue synergies by integrating Intermex’s capabilities into Western Union’s partner and customer network.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Western Union’s Board of Directors. Intermex’s Board of Directors – acting on the unanimous recommendation of its independent Strategic Alternatives Committee – has also unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Intermex stockholders vote in favor of the merger.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approvals from financial regulators, as well as approval by Intermex’s stockholders. Following completion, the companies expect to implement a coordinated integration plan designed to provide a smooth transition for all customers, agents, and partners.

Advisors:

PJT Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor to Western Union.

Financial Technology Partners LP is serving as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP as legal advisor to Intermex.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as legal advisor to Intermex’s Strategic Alternatives Committee.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany; Company-operated stores; our mobile apps; and the Company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of International Money Express, Inc. (the “Company,” (the “Company,” “Intermex,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which reflect our current views concerning certain events that are not historical facts but could have an effect on our future performance, including but without limitation, statements regarding our plans, objectives, financial performance, business strategies, projected results of operations, restructuring initiatives and expectations for the Company. These statements may include and be identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, “would,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “assumes,” “estimates,” “approximately,” “shall,” “our planning assumptions,” “future outlook,” “currently,” “target,” “guidance,” and similar expressions (including the negative and plural forms of such words and phrases). These forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and our current expectations, assumptions, plans, estimates, judgments, projections about our business and our industry, and macroeconomic conditions, and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, estimates, contingencies, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, and liquidity.

Such factors include, among others: the possibility that the conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition of Intermex by The Western Union Company (the “Proposed Acquisition”) will not be satisfied on the terms or timeline expected, or at all; failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, or adverse conditions related to obtaining stockholder or regulatory approvals sought in connection with the Proposed Acquisition; changes in immigration laws and their enforcement, including any adverse effects on the level of immigrant employment, earning potential and other commercial activities; our success in expanding customer acceptance of our digital services and infrastructure, as well as developing, introducing and marketing new digital and other products and services; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current money transfer and payment ecosystem, including the introduction of new digital platforms; changes in tax laws in the United States and other countries in which we operate, including the imposition of taxes on certain types of remittances beginning in 2026; loss of, or reduction in business with, key sending agents; our ability to effectively compete in the markets in which we operate; economic factors such as inflation, the level of economic activity, recession risks and labor market conditions, as well as volatility in market interest rates; international political factors, including ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and the Middle East, political instability, tariffs, including the effects of tariffs on domestic markets and industrial activity and employment, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers from the outbound countries in which we operate or plan to operate; volatility in foreign exchange rates that could affect the volume of consumer remittance activity and/or affect our foreign exchange related gains and losses; consumer confidence in our brands and in consumer money transfers generally; expansion into new geographic markets or product markets; our ability to successfully execute, manage, integrate and obtain the anticipated financial benefits of key acquisitions and mergers; cybersecurity-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems, data centers and mobile devices applications; the ability of our risk management and compliance policies, procedures and systems to mitigate risk related to transaction monitoring; consumer fraud and other risks relating to the authenticity of customers’ orders or the improper or illegal use of our services by consumers, sending agents or digital partners; our ability to maintain favorable banking and paying agent relationships necessary to conduct our business; bank failures, sustained financial illiquidity, or illiquidity at the clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions with which we do business; changes to banking industry regulation and practice; credit risks from our agents, digital partners and the financial institutions with which we do business; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements, including those intended to prevent use of our money remittance services for criminal activity, those related to data and cybersecurity protection, and those related to new business initiatives; enforcement actions and private litigation under regulations applicable to money remittance services; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to satisfy our debt obligations and remain in compliance with our credit facility requirements; public health conditions, responses thereto and the economic and market effects thereof; the use of third-party vendors and service providers; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; and other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, risks and uncertainties, including those described in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of periodic reports and other filings that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date such statement is made and we undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a proposed acquisition (the “ Transaction ”) of International Money Express, Inc. (“Intermex”) by The Western Union Company (“ Western Union ”).

In connection with the proposed transaction between Intermex and Western Union, Intermex will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”), the definitive version of which will be sent or provided to Intermex stockholders. Intermex may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document which Intermex may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement (when it is available) and other documents that are filed with the SEC or will be filed with the SEC by Intermex (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or from Intermex at its website, www.Intermexonline.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Intermex, and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Intermex in connection with the Transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the interests of the directors and executive officers of Intermex and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of stockholders of Intermex in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement related to the Transaction, which will be filed with the SEC. Additional information about Intermex, the directors and executive officers of Intermex and their ownership of Intermex common stock can also be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and its definitive proxy statement, as amended, as filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed by Intermex with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above. To the extent holdings of Intermex securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such documents, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement relating to the proposed transaction when it is filed with the SEC.