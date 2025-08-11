The Mosaic Company Deploys IETLink Technology to Advance Real-Time Environmental Monitoring

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mosaic Company, a global leader in crop nutrient production, has engaged with Integrated Environmental Technology (IET) to implement IETLink, a next-generation telemetry solution designed to transform wastewater monitoring through real-time data access. This strategic deployment underscores Mosaic’s commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship.

“We are continually exploring ways to enhance operational safety and environmental performance,” said Chris Baldwin | GYP STACK & IDLE PLANTS SUPERVISOR. “This partnership with IETLink allows us to evaluate promising new technology that aligns with our sustainability goals and supports our teams in the field with better data in real time.”

IETLink’s cloud-based dashboard delivers streaming data from field-deployed sensors directly to desktops and mobile devices, giving Mosaic engineers, crews, and site managers immediate access to liquid levels and other environmental indicators. Unlike traditional SCADA systems, IETLink is designed to be lightweight, flexible, and highly durable in demanding conditions, enabling proactive decision-making and improving site responsiveness.

Key Features of IETLink’s Monitoring Platform:

Real-Time Data and Smart Notifications

Seamless Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Ruggedized, Solar-Powered Units with Long-Term-Week Battery Capacity

Continuous Wireless Transmission, Regardless of Weather

User-Friendly, Customizable Interface

Cost-Effective Alternative to Traditional SCADA Systems

“We developed IETLink to meet the growing demand for real-time, actionable insights in the environmental sector,” said Randy Adkins, CEO of Integrated Environmental Technology. “By delivering comprehensive site data in the moment, we empower operators to reduce downtime, avoid emergencies, and better monetize their assets. Mosaic’s forward-thinking approach makes them an ideal partner for this effort.”

The Mosaic–IETLink collaboration is currently underway, with active monitoring across select Mosaic sites. A white paper detailing the deployment outcomes and operational benefits is scheduled for release on November 1, 2025. Copies will be available upon request at www.IETLink.com or by calling 863-563-0053.

About IETLink

IETLink, a GSA-approved vendor, provides advanced environmental monitoring and telemetry systems for solid waste, landfill gas, and renewable energy applications. The company’s mission is to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency by delivering real-time visibility into critical environmental systems. For more information about IETLink visit www.ietlink.com or call 863-563-0053.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing next-generation biological solutions to help farmers sustainably improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance. More information is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media Contact

David Goldstone

The Small Marketing Agency

407-753-7577

info@thesmallmarketingagency.com

www.thesmallmarketingagency.com