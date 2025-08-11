|Company announcement no. 37 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
11 August 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,017,076
|238.1318
|2,385,384,137
|04 August 2025
|129,046
|259.2701
|33,457,769
|05 August 2025
|20,000
|259.8341
|5,196,682
|06 August 2025
|20,000
|261.5358
|5,230,716
|07 August 2025
|70,000
|263.3524
|18,434,668
|08 August 2025
|19,931
|265.0767
|5,283,244
|Total accumulated over week 32
|258,977
|261.0389
|67,603,079
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,276,053
|238.7091
|2,452,987,216
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.231% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment