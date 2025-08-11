SunHydrogen Achieves Live Demonstration of Commercial-Size Hydrogen Module

Iowa City, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the successful live operation of its 1.92 m² (20.7 sq. ft.) hydrogen module. A video of this demonstration can be found at https://www.sunhydrogen.com/video . Conducted in an open prototype housing, the demonstration marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s path toward commercial-scale, renewable hydrogen production.

The 1.92m² hydrogen module, which uses only sunlight and water to produce hydrogen, represents the most advanced version of SunHydrogen’s proprietary hydrogen production technology. Engineered to operate independent of the electrical grid, the system integrates solar collection and hydrogen production into a single unit, offering a modular and scalable solution for distributed renewable hydrogen.

“This successful demonstration of the commercial-size reactor underscores the progress we’ve made in bringing our technology out of the lab and into the real world,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen.

"Our 1.92 m² module demonstrates that hydrogen production directly from sunlight and water can progress beyond the laboratory to become a commercially viable clean energy solution," said Dr. Syed Mubeen, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at SunHydrogen.

Building on this milestone, SunHydrogen will next test its 1.92 m² hydrogen module inside a closed, specially designed proprietary housing unit for continuous operation. In this configuration, hydrogen and oxygen will be extracted continuously while the water is recirculated. Demonstrating continuous, closed‑system operation will form the cornerstone of SunHydrogen’s upcoming pilot, which is planned to deploy sixteen such hydrogen reactors totaling over 30 m² of active area at UT Austin’s Hydrogen ProtoHub .

With this year’s launch of our multi-panel solar-to-hydrogen system at UT Austin’s Hydrogen ProtoHub, we will be advancing towards commercial viability—bringing us closer to delivering cost-effective, decentralized hydrogen production solutions worldwide.

For more information on SunHydrogen’s innovations and partnerships, visit www.SunHydrogen.com .

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.