MEXC Partners with Story Network (IP) to Launch $1 Million Prize Pool Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the official launch of a $1 million prize pool campaign in partnership with Story Network (IP) . Running from 10:00 on August 11 to 10:00 on September 10 (UTC), the initiative offers users access to zero fees on IP trading, staking rewards of up to 400% APR, and multiple reward opportunities.

The campaign features four distinct events with key highlights below:

Event 1: Zero Fees on IP Trading

Users can trade IP Spot pairs (IP/USDT, IP/USDC, IP/BTC, IP/ETH) and IP Futures (IPUSDT, IPUSDC) with zero fees throughout the campaign period.

Event 2: Stake IP to Unlock 400% APR (New User Exclusive)

New users who complete Advanced KYC verification can stake 20-100 IP tokens for three days to earn up to 400% APR. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 3: Trade Spot to Share 20,000 IP

Two tasks are available under this event:

Task 1: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 10,000 IP (New User Exclusive)

New users who deposit at least 20 IP (or 100 USDT/USDC) and achieve 100 USDT in IP Spot trading volume will receive 2 IP. Rewards are limited to 5,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

New users who deposit at least 20 IP (or 100 USDT/USDC) and achieve 100 USDT in IP Spot trading volume will receive 2 IP. Rewards are limited to 5,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis. Task 2: Boost Spot Trades & Share 10,000 IP

Users with at least 10,000 USDT in IP Spot trading volume will share 10,000 IP proportionally, with individual rewards capped at 200 IP.

Event 4: Trade Futures to Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

During the event, users must make IP Futures trades to qualify for the following tasks and earn corresponding rewards:

Task 1: Welcome Bonus for New Futures Users - 100,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

New Futures users can earn tiered rewards based on their IP trading volume milestones: 3 USDT for achieving 500 USDT and 10 USDT for achieving 1,000 USDT. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

New Futures users can earn tiered rewards based on their IP trading volume milestones: 3 USDT for achieving 500 USDT and 10 USDT for achieving 1,000 USDT. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Task 2: Futures Trading Leaderboard - 100,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Both new and existing users with a cumulative IP trading volume of at least 100,000 USDT are eligible to compete for leaderboard rankings. Higher rankings receive greater rewards.

This collaboration underscores MEXC's commitment to delivering exceptional value to users and supporting quality Web3 projects. MEXC will continue to optimize its products and services to provide users worldwide with diverse campaign experiences and substantial rewards.

For more details and to participate, please visit MEXC's official campaign page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d34619e-f251-46b7-975b-bc39245dac9b