Allstate survey: Nearly half of Canadian pets may be risking injury with unrestrained car travel

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Labour Day weekend fast approaching, many pet owners are gearing up for one last summer road trip. Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”) is launching a campaign to encourage Canadians to reconsider how they travel with their furry family members and prioritize their safety.

A new survey commissioned by Allstate points to potential safety issues.

While 84 per cent of dog and cat owners report travelling with their pets at least once a year, just 50 per cent use restraints such as harnesses attached to a seatbelt (12 per cent) or crates (32 per cent) and 47 per cent say their pets are unprotected in the event of a crash.

According to the survey, dog owners are more likely to leave their pets unrestrained (61 per cent) and cat owners tend to be more cautious, with 63 per cent saying they keep their pets restrained.

“Letting your pet roam free in the car might seem harmless, but it could be really dangerous for both your pet and everyone else on the road. In a sudden stop or crash, an unrestrained pet can be thrown around the cabin or even ejected from the car, which could lead to serious injuries. They can also distract the driver or get in the way of emergency responders after a collision,” says Odel Laing, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. “It might feel like using a restraint is unnecessary or restrictive, but it can be a simple way to keep them safe and secure.”

Allstate Encourages Safe and Secure Travel for Pets

Odel Laing shares important advice to help pet owners keep their animals safe and secure while travelling.

Use appropriate restraints. Whether it’s a well-ventilated carrier or a crash-tested harness, securing your cat or dog keeps everyone safer on the road. For larger dogs or pets that cannot fit in carriers, consider using specially designed pet seat belts or harnesses. Always ensure that the product you choose is suitable for your pet’s size and weight and follow manufacturer instructions. Do not drive with your pet on your lap.

Secure the carrier or harness properly. Ensure that the carrier is securely fastened or your pet's harness is connected to the vehicle's seat belt system – not to a pet's collar. This can help reduce your pet's movements during sudden stops, lowering the likelihood of injury.

. Ensure that the carrier is securely fastened or your pet’s harness is connected to the vehicle’s seat belt system – not to a pet’s collar. This can help reduce your pet’s movements during sudden stops, lowering the likelihood of injury. Never leave your pet alone in a parked car. Temperatures in a parked car can rise dangerously fast. Always bring your pet with you.

Temperatures in a parked car can rise dangerously fast. Always bring your pet with you. Plan ahead for comfort and safety. Bring water, any medication, and proof of vaccination. For longer trips, make regular stops so your pet can stretch, hydrate, and relieve themselves.

Bring water, any medication, and proof of vaccination. For longer trips, make regular stops so your pet can stretch, hydrate, and relieve themselves. Update their identification. Make sure your pet has an up-to-date ID tag and microchip information in case they get lost.

Make sure your pet has an up-to-date ID tag and microchip information in case they get lost. Be mindful of motion sickness. Some pets may experience nausea or anxiety. Consult your vet for advice or remedies if needed.

Some pets may experience nausea or anxiety. Consult your vet for advice or remedies if needed. Protect their health… and your peace of mind. With pet insurance , unexpected vet visits won’t catch you off guard or strain your budget during travel. Be sure to check with your insurance agent to understand the specifics of your coverage.



To learn more about how you can safely travel with your pets ahead of the Labour Day weekend, check out the Allstate Insurance blog .

Léger Poll Methodology

Allstate commissioned Léger to conduct a study among Canadians who own a cat or a dog to understand their car travel frequency with their pet, their restraining habit for their animal in a moving vehicle, and their summer road trip plans with their pet. Léger conducted an online survey with 1,519 Canadians, aged 18 and over, in English or French, from June 27th to 29th, 2025. Please note this survey is not statistically representative.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this release is for general informational purposes only. Allstate does not guarantee the effectiveness of pet safety measures or products mentioned in this release. Pet owners should consult with veterinarians or pet safety experts to determine the best practices and products for their individual pets. Allstate does not endorse or recommend specific products and is not responsible for any injury or damage arising from the use of pet restraints, products, or safety measures mentioned here.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca

