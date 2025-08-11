LYNO AI Hits Key Milestone in Early Presale with 176K Tokens Sold at Launch Price





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is experiencing a major breakthrough as it reaches a critical point in its presale campaign, in which 176,503.21 tokens are sold at a launching price of 0.050 dollars each. Such a high demand highlights the increased investors confidence and willingness to invest in LYNO to be part of the innovative cross-chain arbitrage ecosystem. The presale is still on an Early Bird phase with the cost going up to 0.055 in the next phase. It is recommended to investors that they take advantage of the early pricing before the momentum causes an upward shift in prices.



Early Bird Stage Highlights and Presale Details



The LYNO AI presale has a total supply of 16 million tokens, out of which more than 176K tokens have been sold to early purchasers. The price per token at this stage is at $0.050 which is an enticing opportunity to invest in before the price rises. Presale buyers can pay in ETH, USDT, or USDC through established wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet. In addition to this, presale participants will automatically be enrolled into the LYNO AI Giveaway, where they have the opportunity to win 100K tokens, an extra incentive to buy early.



LYNO AI: The Future of Decentralized Cross-Chain Arbitrage



LYNO AI is an AI-driven, decentralized, cross-chain arbitrage protocol that will autonomously discover and perform arbitrage opportunities by searching blockchains across multiple chains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, among more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains. With the use of machine learning models, LYNO scans live market data to identify market gaps in price and makes timely trades using smart contracts and flash loans, completely without manual input. Its work is organized by four layers, which are data collection, intelligent opportunity scoring, automated trade execution, and profit settlement with ongoing updates of the AI model.







The governance rights give token holders access to vote on protocol upgrades, fee structures, and strategic decisions. Also, staking opportunities will enable holders to obtain rewards with a 60 percent sharing of protocol fees. There is also a buyback and burn mechanism that will increase token scarcity and long-term value. The whole system is security-focused, as verified by an audit by Cyberscope, and includes multi-sig wallets, circuit breakers, slippage measures, and privacy measures to discourage front-running and MEV attacks.



Emergency Call to Action: Buy LYNO Tokens Before Prices Soar



With the high initial demand and the upcoming price rise during the next presale round, investors are advised to rush and buy LYNO tokens before it is too late in order to get maximum revenues. At the present cost of 0.050, it is a unique chance to get into the market prior to the value of the tokens increasing. The presale momentum will continue accelerating, and therefore, as a user interested in exposure to this innovative AI-powered arbitrage system, it is important to participate in the presale as soon as possible.



Conclusion



The strong interest of the market in this innovative DeFi product is evident in the early success of LYNO AI presales, where more than 176,000 tokens were sold at a starting price. Audited security by Cyberscope, full governance benefits, and an automated A.I. based trading protocol make LYNO AI a strong contender in the future of cross-chain arbitration.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway



Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1293ced1-27ca-47ee-8725-5ecba2c4590a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a66b8a08-79dc-4ce9-b383-89b9f60fad8f