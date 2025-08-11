NBB, a leading Automotive M&A Advisory firm, Names Experienced Investment Banker Zach Kuzemka as new Chief Executive Officer

With expertise in investment banking, corporate development and strategy Kuzemka most recently served as COO of Raymond James’ Global Consumer & Retail Investment Banking division

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBB, one of the largest and most experienced M&A advisory firms in the automotive sector with nearly five decades of driving value for clients, today announced that investment banking leader Zach Kuzemka has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

CEO Brady Schmidt, who has led the successful growth and expansion of the company since 2004, will serve as NBB’s Executive Chairman. He will continue to work with NBB’s clients while partnering with Kuzemka and NBB’s team to drive the company’s ambitious expansion plans across the automotive sector and beyond.

As NBB CEO, Kuzemka’s objectives include fortifying and growing NBB’s automotive M&A advisory services and expanding into other adjacent verticals. Founded in 1978, NBB provides M&A advisory services for transactions nationwide with offices in California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New York, and Texas. NBB, one of the flagship portfolio companies of private equity firm Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), has facilitated more than 950 new car dealership and 4,500 total M&A transactions.

Prior to joining NBB, Kuzemka was Chief Operating Officer of the Global Consumer & Retail Investment Banking division at Raymond James, overseeing operations, team performance, and strategic initiatives. During his tenure, the group completed more than 100 transactions totaling over $25 billion in deal value. Kuzemka also previously held investment banking roles at Evercore and Wells Fargo.

Said Kuzemka: “I’m honored to be joining a firm with such a rich history and helping to open the next chapter of growth for NBB. In our next phase, we will be laser focused on making key additions to our team of leading M&A, Business Development, and Strategic advisors to deepen our relationships and provide best-in-class service to our clients. While Auto Retail & Services remains NBB’s core focus, we firmly believe that with our `people first’ approach, there is a unique opportunity to assist our clients in an even bigger way across sectors. This is especially true with our parent company, Accrual Equity Partners, serving as a key differentiator for NBB clients seeking expertise and various creative capital solutions.”





Said Schmidt, who also is AEP Founder and Managing Partner: “In NBB’s 47-year history there have only been two CEOs: my father, Kent Schmidt, who founded NBB, and myself. Choosing the next CEO for the firm has been a deeply personal journey for me and a decision that we were determined to get right. We definitely got it right with Zach. We put him through a long and detailed process, and we were immediately impressed not only by the quality and depth of his investment banking experience but with his fit with our collaborative culture that puts people first. It has been an honor to serve the clients and employees of NBB as CEO over the past 25 years, and I am confident that the company’s future growth possibilities ahead are exponential with Zach and our seasoned NBB team leading the charge.”

The addition of Kuzemka as CEO follows AEP’s July 29 announcement that former Toyota North America EVP and COO Jack Hollis joined the private equity firm as a Managing Partner and will serve as a strategic advisor to NBB to help expand its reach.



Noted Jacob Tilzer, also Founder and Managing Partner of AEP: “We’re proud to welcome Zach as CEO of NBB to lead the firm through its next chapter of growth. His operational discipline, leadership track record, and alignment with our long-term strategy make him the right leader at the right time. Additionally, bringing on Jack Hollis as a strategic advisor further strengthens our position. Jack’s decades of leadership in the automotive sector and his deep industry insight are invaluable as we expand NBB’s role in the marketplace. With a strong leadership team and a clear focus on technology, we’re building tools and systems that will drive unprecedented value, transparency, and efficiency for our clients. Together, this team positions NBB to set a new standard of value for our clients and partners across the automotive transaction landscape.”

ABOUT NBB

NBB has been the automotive sector’s trusted source and valued partner for M&A advisory services for nearly five decades. Founded in 1978, NBB has grown into one of the largest and most experienced automotive M&A advisory firms in the U.S., having facilitated more than 950 new car dealership and 4,500 total M&A transactions. With offices in California, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas, NBB provides a full range of services to clients for M&A transactions nationwide. The firm leverages its deep industry knowledge, proprietary market insights, and decades of transaction expertise to help clients successfully achieve their goals. NBB is one of the flagship portfolio companies of Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), a uniquely positioned private equity firm that identifies, invests in, and partners with scalable companies in highly fragmented industries that are poised to reach the next level.

