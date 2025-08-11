Papa Johns Canada Brings Hawaii Home with The Aloha Trio

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada is inviting Canadians to escape to the tropics—one slice at a time—with The Aloha Trio, a campaign celebrating three bold Hawaiian-inspired pizzas, each available for a special price of $19.99.

Hawaiian pizza may sound like it was born on the beaches of Oahu, but it’s a Canadian original. First created in Ontario in 1962, it’s become a true Canadian classic. Papa Johns is celebrating this homegrown creation by spotlighting three bold variations in The Aloha Trio.

Hawaiian: Canadian bacon, pineapple, and melty cheese — a timeless classic that started it all.

Hawaiian BBQ: Sweet meets heat. Pineapple, bacon, smoky BBQ sauce, and a fire-roasted kick.

Super Hawaiian: A loaded twist with extra Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, and melty mozzarella. More meat. More flavour.

“This campaign is about more than just pineapple and Canadian bacon—it’s about celebrating a Canadian favourite in a fresh, fun way,” said Michael Prentice, Papa Johns Senior Franchise Growth Director. “With The Aloha Trio, guests can enjoy three better ways to do Hawaiian.”

The campaign pairs tropical flavour with a proudly Canadian twist, designed to bring new energy to a well-loved favourite and deliver exceptional value through late summer and early fall.

The Aloha Trio is available now at participating Papa Johns Canada locations for a special price of $19.99 each.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca

