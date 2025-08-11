Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 14, 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

Conference Call & Webcast Detail:

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/de4jxxzj

Participant Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3e750b95d06c439ea560b46f60abda54

To access the live webcast link, log onto www.fennecpharma.com and proceed to the News & Events/Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.fennecpharma.com for thirty days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to sparing cancer patients further hardship by protecting their ears against the profound threat of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity. Fennec is focused on the commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in cancer patients. PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and United Kingdom (U.K.) approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI.

In March 2024, Fennec entered into an exclusive licensing agreement under which Norgine Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, will commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. PEDMARQSI is now commercially available in the U.K. and Germany.

PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. Further, Fennec has patents providing protection for PEDMARK until 2039 in both the U.S. and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com and follow on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Robert Andrade

Chief Financial Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1 919-246-5299

Corporate and Media:

Lindsay Rocco

Elixir Health Public Relations

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com