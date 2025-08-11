Nexxen Renews and Expands its Strategic Partnership with VIDAA, with a Focus on Growing VIDAA’s North American CTV Footprint

Agreement extends Nexxen’s global ACR data exclusivity and grants ad monetization exclusivity on VIDAA media in North America through at least the end of 2029

Nexxen investing an additional $35 million in VIDAA to accelerate the expansion of VIDAA’s North American CTV base, ad inventory and ACR data scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-term strategic partnership with VIDAA, the world’s fastest-growing Connected TV (“CTV”) platform powering tens of millions of CTVs from Hisense, Toshiba and other leading brands globally.

Together, the companies will now focus on scaling North American TV distribution and revenue opportunities, increasing monetization within VIDAA — supporting the expansion of in-stream ad inventory both in variety and quality — and growing the availability of automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data for audience targeting and measurement partnerships.

Since launching the partnership in 2022, VIDAA has established a leadership position in key international markets — including across Europe, reinforced by a recent agreement with Vestel, and in Australia — while Nexxen has developed a robust infrastructure to ingest and integrate VIDAA’s ACR data into the Nexxen Data Platform. This data now powers advanced audience targeting, insights and measurement capabilities across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and Germany. After years of planting the seeds for growth, this extended partnership marks a shift from building the foundation to unlocking the potential for scalable commercial value.

The updated agreement extends Nexxen’s exclusive global access to VIDAA’s ACR data and grants the Company exclusive rights to monetize CTV and native display advertising on VIDAA media in North America through at least the end of 2029. This will enable Nexxen’s customers to gain exclusive access to inventory unavailable via other platforms while also unlocking unique opportunities for Nexxen’s retail and direct-to-consumer advertiser clients. Benefits related to the updated agreement are expected to take effect starting in 2026.

After nearly a decade of focusing on developing the ultimate Smart TV platform, VIDAA has firmly established itself among the world’s leading Connected TV platforms. Now, VIDAA is set to take on the U.S. market, building upon its impressive track record of success. Trusted by over 350 brands globally, VIDAA believes its rapid growth and widespread adoption demonstrates the platform’s unparalleled quality and reliability. Through this expanded partnership, VIDAA aims to bring its innovative features and exceptional user experience to one of the most competitive markets in the world.

To further support these efforts, Nexxen is investing an additional $35 million in VIDAA, bringing its total investment to $60 million, or approximately 6% of VIDAA’s outstanding shares. The increased investment is expected to benefit Nexxen’s exclusive rights and overall investment over time by driving greater ACR data scale, monetizable ad inventory and user engagement across CTVs. VIDAA will primarily use these additional funds to support retail partnerships and expand its presence across the world’s largest advertising market.

“VIDAA’s rapidly expanding distribution makes this an exciting time to deepen our relationship and begin to realize the long-term value of what we have built together. Their growing footprint, combined with our data and TV advertising technology capabilities, paves a long runway for strategic innovation and revenue growth,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “Since the beginning we have approached this partnership as industry leaders in lockstep, with a clear vision for bringing innovative data solutions to market for Nexxen and its clients to capitalize on the opportunities provided by VIDAA’s growth. Our increased investment is intended to ensure that VIDAA and Hisense will further accelerate expansion in the largest advertising markets globally.”

Guy Edri, Chief Executive Officer of VIDAA added, “Nexxen has been a crucial partner in VIDAA's journey to becoming a leading Smart TV platform, and this new agreement marks a significant step forward in our shared success. Strengthening our collaboration, this partnership plays a key role in supporting our next phase of growth in North America, following our success across other global markets. With Nexxen’s increased investment and expertise in advertising technology, we are now better positioned than ever to deliver exceptional value to users, partners and advertisers worldwide. Together with Nexxen, we are poised to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s largest CTV operating system.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

About VIDAA

Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 40 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes. The company continues to innovate by investing in long-term software support, keeping its devices current with the latest advancements in smart TV technology.

All information in this press release relating to VIDAA, including information regarding its market position and market growth, is based solely on information provided by VIDAA to Nexxen. None of such information was verified independently by Nexxen, and the Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any such information.

