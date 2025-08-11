Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
Featured Companies
|AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
|Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
|Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
|AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
|HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
|Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)
|Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
|Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO)
|New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)
|Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
|Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
|Crane Company (NYSE: CR)
|Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
|StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO)
|DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
|TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
|Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
|Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 8:30 am
Registration link: CLICK HERE
Contact
General Inquiries
Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com
Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : skeating@gabelli.com
Research Team
Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5083
E: tbancroft@gabelli.com
Michael Burgio
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: mburgio@gabelli.com
Daniel Gleim
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: dgleim@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
