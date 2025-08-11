Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 1 August 2025 87,500 594.60 52,027,522 Monday, 4 August 2025 1,300 616.35 801,255 Tuesday, 5 August 2025 1,300 616.64 801,632 Wednesday, 6 August 2025 1,300 618.26 803,738 Thursday, 7 August 2025 1,000 623.46 623,460 Friday, 8 August 2025 1,000 625.63 625,630 In the period 4 August 2025 - 8 August 2025 5,900 619.61 3,655,715 Accumulated until 8 August 2025 93,400 596.18 55,683,237 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,135,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.54% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments