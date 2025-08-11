Viasat Unveils HaloNet Capability Portfolio for Near-Earth Communications and Beyond

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today unveiled its HaloNet™ portfolio, a modular set of capabilities with a next-generation connectivity architecture that unifies space and terrestrial connectivity into a cohesive service offering. Developed across global teams within Viasat Government and the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, HaloNet is designed to transform near-Earth communications with flexible, multi-orbit network and data services that can be tailored to a customer’s specific mission requirements.

Today’s emerging government and commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) operators require an agile, reliable, and secure communications infrastructure that can quickly and cost-effectively transport data. These rapidly growing LEO operations need the ability to effectively transport mission data back to earth for analysis and distribution while balancing real-time demands and data latency, as well as maintain continuous contact with the spacecraft for command and control.

HaloNet is designed to provide simultaneous connectivity to thousands of space vehicles (SV) across the full range of orbital inclinations, including polar and retrograde orbits, at any latitude. HaloNet services can serve missions at altitudes in LEO up to 1100 km, as well as missions in medium Earth orbit. Viasat’s diverse portfolio offers a comprehensive, turnkey launch and orbital communications solution for emerging industry needs, providing multi-band GEO-relay and Direct-to-Earth (DTE) satellite communications services for a wide range of mission needs.

“With today’s space environment becoming increasingly complex, customers need agile, reliable and secure communications infrastructure that can support real-time command and control and data transport needs. Our HaloNet portfolio enables us to continue meeting these evolving near-earth mission communications needs, as well as government customers’ capability requirements for critical scientific and defense missions,” said Craig Miller, President, Viasat Government.

HaloNet combines the best of the company’s space and ground capabilities to deliver a unified approach to command, control, and data dissemination. These capabilities include:

Telemetry, Tracking, and Command (TT&C) Data Relay Service (DRS): Provides real-time situational awareness and connectivity with spacecraft through secure, low-latency links via Viasat’s L-band network, giving satellite operators access to the satellite and data they need, when they need it.

Provides real-time situational awareness and connectivity with spacecraft through secure, low-latency links via Viasat’s L-band network, giving satellite operators access to the satellite and data they need, when they need it. Launch Telemetry DRS: Offers real-time telemetry data relay during the launch phase through Viasat’s L-band network without the need to build or lease dedicated downrange ground stations. This service will offer launch providers reliable connectivity from ignition to orbit.

Offers real-time telemetry data relay during the launch phase through Viasat’s L-band network without the need to build or lease dedicated downrange ground stations. This service will offer launch providers reliable connectivity from ignition to orbit. High-Capacity DRS: Will enable transmission of large volumes of data (e.g., full-motion video, high-res imagery, etc.) on demand, without prescheduling through Viasat’s Ka-band network. Global coverage promotes continuous access wherever a customer’s spacecraft travels.

Will enable transmission of large volumes of data (e.g., full-motion video, high-res imagery, etc.) on demand, without prescheduling through Viasat’s Ka-band network. Global coverage promotes continuous access wherever a customer’s spacecraft travels. Direct-to-Earth (DTE) Service: Provides direct-to-Earth data services through Viasat’s Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) platform, delivering high performance TT&C and payload downlinks via a global ground station network spanning six continents.

Provides direct-to-Earth data services through Viasat’s Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) platform, delivering high performance TT&C and payload downlinks via a global ground station network spanning six continents. Mobile Command & Control: Offers a field-deployable command and control platform via a self-contained mobile satellite gateway. This mobile ground platform solution is designed to support secure TT&C data transport from virtually any location.





John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government, added, “HaloNet is helping transform near-Earth communications, combining our advanced space, ground, and networking infrastructure into a solutions portfolio addressing customer needs. Through HaloNet services, Viasat is providing a one-stop-shop for multi-band, multi-path, secure connectivity and data transport solutions that will enable both government and commercial customers’ missions.”

Based on mission parameters, HaloNet will use GEO relay satellites to dynamically deliver data. The relay transport paths will be L-band, Ka-band or optical links with expected data rates ranging from 10’s of Kbps to more than 10 Gbps for secure data dissemination on demand or pre-scheduled. Viasat’s global DTE ground antennas provide increased optionality and further resilience. HaloNet’s portfolio will provide a comprehensive solution for government and commercial users to access diverse data transport options that can be leveraged for different mission requirements.

