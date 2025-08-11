Cybersecurity Researcher Dr. Nikki Robinson & Microsoft's Bissell and to Headline SANS Network Security 2025

Bethsda, MD, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, has announced the full agenda for SANS Network Security 2025, taking place September 22-27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The event will spotlight critical topics shaping the cybersecurity field today, including vulnerability chaining, cloud fraud detection, and mobile forensics, through a blend of hands-on training, expert keynotes, and exclusive community events.



Anchoring the agenda are two highly anticipated sessions: a keynote by cybersecurity researcher Dr. Nikki Robinson on the escalating impact of vulnerability chaining, and a fireside chat with Microsoft's C. Kelly Bissell exploring how organizations can detect and mitigate fraud in complex cloud environments.



"Both Bissell and Robinson are tackling issues that are keeping security teams up at night," said Rob T. Lee, Chief of Research at SANS Institute. "Cloud fraud and vulnerability chaining are not hypothetical scenarios. They are real and happening now, and our goal is to give practitioners a direct line to the strategies and tools they need to address them."



Attendees will also have the chance to explore the latest tools and curriculum at the Solutions Expo and Curriculum Fair, participate in a DFIR-powered workshop focused on mobile forensics and AI-generated artifacts, and reconnect with the SANS community through special networking events.



"Our goal is to bring the most relevant, applicable cybersecurity content to the professionals who need it most," added Lee. "This year’s agenda reflects that mission more than ever. It is a unique opportunity to learn directly from top experts while building deeper connections across the cybersecurity community."



SANS Network Security 2025 is available in-person and live online, with in-person attendees gaining access to exclusive bonus programs. Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged. Register now: https://www.sans.org/mlp/networksecurity

Attachment