Global Cancer Vaccines Market to Surpass USD 15.00 Billion by 2032, Unlocking Over USD 10 Billion in New Growth Opportunities | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer vaccines market is on track to nearly double over the next decade, climbing from USD 9.84 billion in 2024 to USD 15.00 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to MarketsandMarkets™. This translates into more than USD 10 billion in new market value over the next decade, creating significant opportunities for biopharma innovators, investors, and healthcare policy leaders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30645011

Why is the market gaining momentum now?

The rapid rise in cancer incidence is prompting governments, healthcare providers, and industry leaders to prioritize prevention and targeted immunotherapy over reactive treatment models. Neoantigen-based cancer vaccines—personalized to a patient’s tumor profile—are driving a strategic shift in oncology, offering the potential for superior patient outcomes and reduced long-term treatment costs.

What types of vaccines lead—and where is the next growth wave?

The market is segmented into preventive and therapeutic vaccines. In 2023, preventive vaccines dominated due to global adoption of HPV vaccines (Gardasil, Cervarix) and Hepatitis B vaccines, both critical in reducing cervical and liver cancer risk.

The next growth wave lies in therapeutic cancer vaccines, such as Sipuleucel-T (Provenge) and pipeline neoantigen candidates now in clinical trials—targeting complex, late-stage cancers with precision.

How is technology reshaping scalability and access?

By technology, recombinant vaccines held the largest share in 2023, thanks to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and multi-antigen targeting capabilities. These attributes allow rapid integration into established manufacturing processes, accelerating time-to-market—a decisive advantage for companies aiming to capture early market share.

Which indications are driving adoption?

Cervical cancer vaccines lead by indication, benefiting from WHO-backed elimination strategies, national immunization schedules, and favorable reimbursement policies. Strong public health campaigns in both developed and emerging economies have pushed uptake to record levels.

Where is leadership concentrated?

North America dominated the market in 2023, propelled by advanced precision medicine adoption, favorable insurance coverage, and high immunotherapy awareness. Strategic R&D investments and government-backed vaccination programs further solidify the region’s lead.

Who are the market leaders—and how are they securing advantage?

The cancer vaccines market remains consolidated, with major players including Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GSK plc (UK), Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), JW CreaGene (Korea), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Verity Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Wantai BioPharm (China), Vaccinogen (US), and Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology (China).

Merck & Co., Inc. is advancing mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in partnership with Moderna, with lead candidate mRNA-4157 (V940) now in Phase 3 trials alongside KEYTRUDA for solid tumors.

GSK plc builds on its Cervarix success with targeted investments in tumor-specific vaccines and immuno-oncology solutions.

What’s next for the market beyond 2032?

Integration of AI-driven neoantigen discovery, mRNA vaccine platforms, and expanded pipeline programs—over 50 candidates currently in clinical trials—is expected to drive a new generation of cancer vaccines for hard-to-treat cancers. Coupled with policy-driven preventive care initiatives, the cancer vaccines market is positioned to be a core pillar of oncology for the next decade.

With substantial market expansion, strong policy tailwinds, and rapid technology maturation, the cancer vaccines sector presents a high-growth arena for early movers. Stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies, biotech innovators, healthcare systems, and investors—can leverage the detailed Cancer Vaccines Market – Global Forecast to 2032 report to identify the fastest-growing opportunities, competitive threats, and technology tipping points shaping the industry.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Vaccines Market

Clinical Trials Market

Biomarkers Market

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Cell Culture Market

Get access to the latest updates on Cancer Vaccines Companies and Cancer Vaccines Market Size