U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory Adopts Ask Sage to Drive Secure Innovation, Efficiency, and Scientific Discovery

FRONT ROYAL, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Sage, Inc., a leading Generative AI platform for government and commercial sectors, today announced that Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) federally-funded research and development center (FFRDC), has adopted Ask Sage as its preferred, lab-wide AI solution. ANL deployed the platform to enhance scientific discovery, operational efficiency, and innovation in service of the public interest.

As a cornerstone of America's scientific leadership, Argonne drives mission-focused research and innovation—advancing breakthroughs in energy resilience, quantum science, next-generation transportation, and other critical priorities that strengthen our nation’s security and prosperity. Initially operating with its own internal AI chatbot, the laboratory turned to Ask Sage to tap into its broader capabilities, ease of collaboration, and enterprise scalability. Argonne selected Ask Sage largely because of its secure and scalable features, including token-based usage and compliance with federal regulations like CUI standards and FedRAMP® High Authorization.

The platform also delivers secure, scalable access to more than twenty-five large language models (LLMs), role-based agents, and plugins that support advanced AI-driven collaboration across development, operations, and research environments. Ask Sage is delivering impact across the lab, from accelerating research to supporting operational decision-making. This deployment underscores the increasing role of secure, model-agnostic AI platforms in advancing the work of civilian government science agencies.

“At Argonne National Laboratory, we are committed to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance our research and operational efficiency,” said Stuart Hannay, Chief Information Officer, Argonne National Laboratory. “Ask Sage has proven to be a suitable solution—enabling our teams to collaborate, optimize workflows, and accelerate scientific discovery. Its compliance with federal regulations and seamless integration into our environment make it suitable to our mission.”

“Argonne’s adoption of Ask Sage reinforces how generative AI can securely accelerate discovery and efficiency across the federal research ecosystem,” said Nicolas Chaillan, CEO and Founder of Ask Sage. “We’re proud to support Argonne’s mission by providing a platform that meets the highest standards for security, interoperability, and cost-effectiveness—setting an example for how national laboratories can use generative AI to address the country’s most pressing challenges.”

Argonne currently applies Ask Sage across a range of mission-critical use cases, including:

Research & Operations : Improving workflows and decision-making across scientific and operational teams.

: Improving workflows and decision-making across scientific and operational teams. Model Flexibility : Allowing selection of the most effective large language model per task, avoiding vendor lock-in.

: Allowing selection of the most effective large language model per task, avoiding vendor lock-in. Regulatory Compliance : Meeting stringent federal requirements, including CUI and FedRAMP High standards.

: Meeting stringent federal requirements, including CUI and FedRAMP High standards. Interoperability : Integrating with existing systems for smooth data exchange and team collaboration.

: Integrating with existing systems for smooth data exchange and team collaboration. Cost Efficiency : Leveraging token-based usage for scalable, cost-effective AI adoption.

: Leveraging token-based usage for scalable, cost-effective AI adoption. Data Processing : Secure ingestion and analysis of internal datasets to unlock actionable insights.

: Secure ingestion and analysis of internal datasets to unlock actionable insights. RAG as a Service : Powering efficient data retrieval and contextual AI responses for scientific and operational needs.

: Powering efficient data retrieval and contextual AI responses for scientific and operational needs. Financial Management: Enhancing budget planning and resource allocation via role-based agents and plugins.