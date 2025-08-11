Forage Job Simulations Surpass 10 Million Student Engagements

Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education company EAB announced today that its Forage job simulation platform has exceeded 10 million student engagements—nearly double the number from a year ago, when EAB acquired Forage. More students are turning to the platform to explore career paths and connect with potential employers, reflecting strong demand for tools that deliver a faster return on their college investment.

The Forage team works with top employers such as Citibank, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Red Bull, and BCG to design virtual job simulations that give students a “day in the life” preview of early-career job roles. Students who complete a job simulation through Forage are more than twice as likely to get an interview and three times more likely to receive an offer from a participating company than students who apply to the same company without completing a simulation.

“Hiring managers are under increased pressure to recruit early-career talent who can deliver from day one,” said Forage General Manager Tom Brunskill. “Forage job simulations offer employers a more effective way to identify and engage high-intent, job-ready candidates who stand out in a sea of applicants.”

The simulations are free, take just two to three hours to complete, and are available anytime, anywhere, making them especially valuable for students with limited access to traditional internships.

“Completing a Forage simulation gave me valuable insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of an external auditor,” said Moises Herrera, a recent Stony Brook University graduate. “The experience helped bridge the gap between classroom concepts and real-world applications.”

By embedding the Forage job simulation into the company’s Navigate360 and Starfish student success platforms, EAB is on the path to help millions more students launch successful careers.

