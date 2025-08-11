iManage Accelerates Growth While Launching Advanced AI Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today unveiled significant investments in AI innovation across the platform, highlighting three breakthrough capabilities that transform how customers can benefit from intelligent applications of AI. These advances support iManage's commitment to bringing AI ConfidenceTM to knowledge professionals by providing a secure knowledge foundation that grounds AI in your content, with outputs you can explain, trace, trust and defend. iManage customers benefit from sustained AI innovation natively within iManage Cloud - delivered seamlessly to knowledge workers - while iManage's open ecosystem gives customers the choice to leverage AI innovation from across the technology landscape.

The three capabilities include implementing Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, enabling iManage customers to seamlessly connect any MCP-compatible AI application to iManage Cloud without vendor-specific integrations. As an early adopter of this emerging universal interoperability standard for AI, iManage continues to drive the future of knowledge work. AI applications can automatically discover available content and capabilities in iManage Cloud while respecting existing user permissions and access controls. Complementing this flexibility, enhanced search capabilities in Insight+ significantly advance how knowledge professionals find answers using natural language, revealing business trends and insights that were previously buried. Beyond search, advanced AI assistant functionality delivers trusted, contextual answers grounded in the most relevant content, with customers noting its scalability and user-friendly design.

As iManage prepares to showcase its latest advancements at ILTACON 2025, the company is reinforcing a comprehensive strategy:

"Customer confidence in AI starts with their organizational knowledge - their documents, emails, and institutional expertise, being secure in iManage Work so professionals can access trusted, traceable AI-powered insights," said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. “And by embedding intelligence directly into Microsoft 365, professionals benefit from AI without leaving their familiar daily workflows.”

Customers See Real-World Results with Ask iManage

iManage delivers best-in-class AI Assistant capabilities through multiple complementary approaches. Ask iManage, built natively within iManage Work, integrates seamlessly into existing legal workflows with transparent, traceable answers grounded in the organization’s content. Additionally, iManage and Microsoft Copilot integration extends knowledge stored in iManage Work directly into Microsoft applications, allowing legal professionals to intelligently leverage iManage content without leaving their Microsoft environment.

As market momentum for Ask iManage continues, two of the enhancements ILTACON attendees can see in product demonstrations include:

Conversational AI - Ask iManage now makes it even easier to get the answers you need - faster and with more clarity. With the release of multi-turn conversations, you can ask follow-ups, dive deeper, and explore ideas naturally. It’s more than just Q&A. It’s a smarter, more intuitive dialogue that works the way you do.

Inline citations make it easier than ever to verify what you see. Knowledge professionals can simply hover over a citation to instantly highlight the exact source in the document - while anything generated outside the source is clearly flagged. It's a simple, powerful way to deliver transparency and build complete confidence in AI.

Customers are recognizing real impact from leveraging Ask iManage alongside the Wayfinder program, iManage’s industry-leading approach to driving AI user adoption:

“Ask iManage has become a key part of our AI toolkit, offering far more than basic document Q&A,” said Kirk Scruggs, CIO at Bracewell LLP. “The Ask Across feature, in particular, has been valuable for security assessments and document synthesis, and we’ve seen strong engagement from teams like litigation. What sets Ask iManage apart is its scalability and user-friendly design. Features like reusable question lists, a saved question library, project-based content organization, and synthesized results make it easy to demonstrate value to users and drive adoption. Not to mention that the support and enablement program from iManage has been excellent - they’ve helped us track value, collect feedback, and build internal champions to drive real business impact.”

Knowledge Professionals Get Smarter Search Built for How They Work

Knowledge professionals now gain a 360-degree view of their business, clients, and matters with new advancements to Insight+, the next-generation search and knowledge discovery engine built natively in the iManage Cloud. By surfacing insights previously buried across documents and systems, Insight+ empowers professionals to answer complex questions instantly, such as which partners have the highest success rates in specific jurisdictions, or which documents align with a particular legal strategy.

Without the need for additional point solutions, Insight+ delivers fast, trusted results at DMS scale by combining advanced search capabilities, iManage AI Classification & Enrichment, and contextual data from connected business systems.

Two breakthrough Insight+ features launching at ILTACON include:



Ask Knowledge, the fastest path to trusted answers – With generative AI in Ask Knowledge, you can search using plain language and get secure, contextual responses grounded in the organization’s expertise.

– With generative AI in Ask Knowledge, you can search using plain language and get secure, contextual responses grounded in the organization’s expertise. Matter Search, connecting your content with context – Matter Search connects content with context revealing trends in profitability, jurisdictional success, precedent, and more, from the data you have today.

These capabilities deliver AI Confidence by grounding search results in your secure content with traceable, trustworthy insights you can defend.

Customers Gain Flexibility from Open Partner Ecosystem and MCP support

iManage continues to scale its 300-strong partner network, supporting rising demand in AI collaboration and fostering deep partnerships with leading technology providers. As an example of this open partner ecosystem philosophy, iManage is implementing MCP support, enabling governed access to iManage content by third party AI applications.

As a result, iManage customers can now deploy AI applications and intelligent agents that autonomously orchestrate workflows across multiple systems. Instead of knowledge workers manually switching between disconnected applications, AI agents can intelligently coordinate tasks. For example, a knowledge worker can ask an AI agent to 'review all my client’s commercial lease agreements in the Dallas, TX area within iManage and create follow-up tasks for my associates in their project management application, so they can call landlords if there is no termination clause. Then send calendar invites with a summary table of lease expiry dates.' The AI agent would seamlessly coordinate across all relevant systems to complete this multi-step workflow while maintaining all security and ethical wall protection.

iManage is excited to enable clients to securely leverage their knowledge in such complex AI-driven automated workflows, driving unprecedented productivity gains while maintaining the governance and security controls essential to professional services.

See It in Action at ILTACON

Don’t miss iManage in action during these key ILTACON sessions:

iManage Company Update: AI Confidence Starts Here



Tuesday, August 12 | 9:00–10:00 AM

Discover how iManage streamlines legal workflows with Microsoft 365 integration, enhances collaboration through real-time co-authoring, boosts productivity with AI-powered search and assistance, and empowers professionals to work smarter—with confidence.

KM Roundtable: Embracing the New Wave of Knowledge Management



Tuesday, August 12 | 10:30 AM–12:00 PM

Join iManage's Alex Smith and other KM leaders for an open conversation on how AI and automation are reshaping knowledge processes and governance.

Transform Your Organization with the Microsoft Power Platform



Thursday, August 14 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM

iManage’s Paul Walker highlights real customer stories of transformation using Power Automate, Power Pages, and AI Builder to drive legal innovation.

Visit Booth #809 or join us at any of these sessions to see how iManage helps organizations build their foundation for practical, secure AI.

