Eagleview One Rolls Out Full 3D Coverage to Transform Property Data and Enhance Workflows for Insurance Adjusters and Roofers

Rochester, NY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of asset intelligence and aerial imagery, today announces the launch of pitch editor for 3D roof models in Eagleview OneTM. This groundbreaking leap allows insurance adjusters and roofers to develop accurate 3D roof sketches for virtually one hundred percent of roofs in the Eagleview library simply by inputting roof slopes. The Eagleview imagery library offers high resolution asset images with up to 1 inch ground sampling distance (GSD) accuracy. This upgrade continues Eagleview’s commitment to offering the most modern, premium solutions for our customers while also eliminating roof sketches previously delivered in 2D. The enhancement to pitch editor and the output of 3D roof sketches is available through Eagleview One, the advanced digital platform that powers an enhanced user experience with a broad range of Eagleview property visualizations, imagery, and analytics.

Additionally, with this new capability Eagleview One integrates 3D roof sketches into Verisk’s Xactimate property claims management platform helping further streamline claims activities making them more efficient and accurate. And with new Eagleview One subscriptions, Eagleview is offering insurers and roofers a complimentary trial of Eagleview AssessTM, the cutting-edge, drone-based, roof damage assessment solution. Some terms and conditions may apply.

“This is big news for the capacity of insurance claims adjusters and roofers to measure roof size, price repairs, and support customers before ever having to leave the office,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “By providing dimensions for virtual assessments and project planning ahead of on-site inspections, 3D roof sketches not only streamline workflows but also enable faster, more reliable service for insurance adjusters and roofing customers.”

Further, Eagleview is now offering property data through Eagleview One which allows insurance claims teams, roofers, and those who work on evaluating properties to gain remote access to crucial information like story count, predominant pitch, and eave height. For insurance adjusters and roofers, this ensures teams can “know before they go” and be prepared to go on-site with the right equipment the first-time, saving insurance claims teams and roofers both valuable time and money. Outside of insurance and roofing, the property data provides valuable intelligence to help evaluate a property and make fact-based business decisions, remotely, rapidly, and at scale.

Insurance adjusters and roofers get more value with Eagleview 3D roof models including:

Receive Unprecedented Coverage: Access to detailed 3D roof models for virtually every structure in the Eagleview library delivering critical information such as the size and steepness of a roof before heading out to an inspection.

Access to detailed 3D roof models for virtually every structure in the Eagleview library delivering critical information such as the size and steepness of a roof before heading out to an inspection. Eliminate Manual Sketches : Build trust with customers and avoid costly, delay-causing mistakes that can be made when using manual measurements. Now, insurance adjusters and roofing pros no longer need to engage in the task of laborious, potentially dangerous, and often inaccurate onsite manual roof sketching.

: Build trust with customers and avoid costly, delay-causing mistakes that can be made when using manual measurements. Now, insurance adjusters and roofing pros no longer need to engage in the task of laborious, potentially dangerous, and often inaccurate onsite manual roof sketching. High Accuracy : Eagleview’s high-resolution aerial imagery offers accurate measurements validated to 98.77% accuracy against an independent benchmark. Now, insurance adjusters and roofers can quickly move from estimate to execution allowing them to complete more jobs in less time.

: Eagleview’s high-resolution aerial imagery offers accurate measurements validated to 98.77% accuracy against an independent benchmark. Now, insurance adjusters and roofers can quickly move from estimate to execution allowing them to complete more jobs in less time. Enhance Efficiency : Reduce the time and cost associated with manual inspections empowering insurance and roofing professionals to work smarter and faster.

: Reduce the time and cost associated with manual inspections empowering insurance and roofing professionals to work smarter and faster. Integrate Into Verisk’s Xactimate Property Claims Management Platform : Insurance adjusters and roofers are empowered to streamline their workflows even more by integrating 3D roof sketches into Xactimate helping speed claims handling, drive efficient case resolution, and improve the timeliness and service they deliver to their insured customers.

: Insurance adjusters and roofers are empowered to streamline their workflows even more by integrating 3D roof sketches into Xactimate helping speed claims handling, drive efficient case resolution, and improve the timeliness and service they deliver to their insured customers. Enhance collaboration : Simplify planning and execution for challenging projects with advanced visualizations and share those professional sketches with teams, subcontractors, and customers.

: Simplify planning and execution for challenging projects with advanced visualizations and share those professional sketches with teams, subcontractors, and customers. Decrease Roof Climb Accidents: Both insurance adjusters and roofers can reduce the need for climbing onto roofs for measurements, minimizing the risk of workplace injuries.

“Our insurance and roofing clients are seeing unprecedented challenges, and we want to support them by delivering more efficient processes to help drive cost savings. Our new feature integrations into Eagleview One will do exactly that,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager at Eagleview, David Bairstow.

For more information about 3D roof sketches, Xactimate integration, the property attributes data pack, and the Eagleview One enhanced digital platform with its suite of asset intelligence solutions, please visit www.eagleview.com.

Xactimate® is a registered trademark of Xactware Solutions, Inc., a Verisk company.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

