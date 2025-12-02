Eagleview's Inaugural AI Impact and Adoption Report Unveils the State of AI in Geospatial Workflows

Rochester, NY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery and intelligence, announces the release of its inaugural AI Impact and Adoption Report, a comprehensive look at how professionals are approaching artificial intelligence in their geospatial workflows across a variety of industries including government, insurance, construction, utilities, and real estate.

Drawing on responses from more than 100 industry professionals, the report offers a glimpse into how organizations are evaluating and adopting AI today.

The primary findings reveal that the users of GIS tools, aerial imagery, and geospatial data are highly optimistic about AI’s potential, yet measured and methodical about adoption.

Professionals Are Optimistic—but Want Proof, Accuracy, and Oversight

Nearly half of respondents (48%) described themselves as cautiously optimistic about AI, with another 23% expressing strong enthusiasm. However, respondents made clear that trust, accuracy, and transparency remain essential for adoption. In fact, 66% cited accuracy as their top concern when evaluating AI-powered aerial insights. Professionals want tools that reduce manual work, increase decision-making speed, and enhance accuracy, and are advocating for this in response to the black-box automation of yesteryear.

AI Adoption Remains Early, but Momentum Is Building

While many organizations are still exploring where AI fits into their workflows, usage is beginning to grow. Only 5% of respondents said their organization is deeply familiar with AI and actively using it today, but 44% expect their AI investment to increase over the next 12 months. The biggest barriers to adoption include lack of internal expertise (43%), cost of implementation (19%), and data privacy or security concerns (13%).

“Across industries, teams are excited about the impact AI can have. But they’re equally clear that accuracy, oversight, and real-world utility matter more than hype,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “This report shows that organizations want practical tools that help them work faster and smarter.”

Demand Is Highest for Tools That Improve Visibility, Efficiency, and Field Operation Efforts

Respondents identified AI-enhanced geospatial analytics (50%), advanced change detection and predictive insights (46%), and remote property assessments (43%) as the top capabilities they want to adopt over the next three years. These priorities reflect a desire for better visibility, faster insights, and reduced manual effort. Notably, these are areas where AI-driven aerial intelligence is already showing a measurable impact.

Leadership and Technical Teams Are Driving AI Decisions Together

AI purchasing and adoption decisions are most influenced by C-level executives (41%), but GIS teams (33%) and IT/data science departments (31%) also play crucial roles in shaping how solutions are evaluated and implemented. Accuracy, ROI, and integration with existing workflows ranked as the top decision criteria when evaluating AI solutions.

Eagleview Continues to Lead in Practical, Trusted AI for Aerial Intelligence

With nearly a decade of experience delivering AI-powered tools, including automated change detection, sketch verification, and large-scale property analytics, Eagleview is uniquely positioned to help organizations move from interest to impact.

“Whether teams are just beginning to explore AI or are ready to scale, they need partners who can meet them where they are,” said Tripp Cox, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Eagleview. “We are committed to transparency, accuracy, and customer readiness which is why you will see us continue to roll out new, high-impact AI capabilities developed through Eagleview Labs, our recently announced AI initiative for tech innovators, customers, and channel and industry partners.”

The full AI Impact and Adoption Report is available now and provides detailed insights, benchmarks, and recommendations for organizations at every stage of AI maturity. Download the full report here.

