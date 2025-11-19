Eagleview Launches an Early Access, Free Imagery API Trial to Power the Next Generation of Geospatial Applications

Rochester, NY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leader in ultra-high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its developer ecosystem, introducing early access to a free, limited trial for its Imagery API that gives developers unprecedented access to Eagleview’s vast catalog of more than 3.5 billion oblique and orthogonal aerial images.

Developers already have free access to seamlessly integrate Eagleview’s premium aerial imagery and geospatial data into their own applications through a self-service developer portal featuring API documentation, Postman collections, and sandbox environments with an Eagleview defined area of interest. Currently, they can use a 1.5 mile area sample in a sandbox environment. In the new trial, developers are able to define their own, unique 2 square mile area of interest. This empowers product teams, GIS specialists, and developers to move from concept to prototype quickly, with precision imagery that reveals more detail about the built environment than virtually any other source available today. These powerful geospatial building blocks make what was previously nearly impossible now possible.

This expansion marks a significant step in Eagleview’s mission to make spatial intelligence more accessible and actionable across a wide range of industries for:

effective analysis at scale for roofers

powering insurance claim automation

enabling innovative urban planning tools

vegetation and asset management for utilities

property visualizations and valuations in commercial and residential real estate

high-resolution imagery for proposal development and more efficient project workflows in landscaping

“Our customers are using our library of images in ways that are, frankly, astounding,” said CEO of Eagleview, Piers Dormeyer. “We wanted to make it easier than ever for our customers to get exactly what they want and build what they need. This launch does that.”

Developers can now access the same premium data that drives mission-critical decisions in roofing, insurance, government, utilities, commercial real estate, residential real estate, and landscaping and apply it to their own cutting-edge solutions to visualize structures and properties in 3D, measure roofs, and access property insights directly through their chosen software environments.

Key developer features for Imagery include:

Imagery API: Direct access to Eagleview’s high-resolution aerial imagery library, including oblique and orthogonal views, in unmatched ground level detail.

Developer Portal: Centralized tools, documentation, and examples for easy integration.

Self-Serve Sandbox: Free testing environment for developers to explore capabilities, within an Eagleview defined area of interest.

New! Free Trial Early Access Program: A 30-day free trial for qualified developers to integrate and test the Imagery API for a 2 square mile area of interest that they define.

Production Proven API Today/Powering Innovation for Tomorrow: While Eagleview’s Imagery API itself is production-proven and powers real-world applications today, offering it on a free trial basis is new. Trial Early Access Program participants will help define the self-serve trial experience for future developers across all Eagleview APIs.

Developers and organizations interested in Eagleview’s APIs can learn more through the Eagleview Developer Portal at developer.eagleview.com .

To learn more about the Imagery API Trial Early Access Program, attend our free live Eagleview One TM webinar on Nov 20th at 1pm EST .

To apply for the API Trial Early Access Program, please fill out the form here . (Space is limited so apply now.)

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

