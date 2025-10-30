Eagleview Sees New Market Trends; More Than 50 Unexpected and Emerging Use Cases For High-Resolution Aerial Imagery

Rochester, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery and asset intelligence, has observed an uptick in new market trends related to the potential uses of aerial imagery. This includes the traditional aerial imagery purchasers across real estate, insurance, utilities, and telecom who are developing new use cases but also expands to new and growing markets including energy asset management, climate risk, food chain intelligence, and smart cities. Both traditional and emerging markets are transitioning into AI-first businesses where data is being aggressively incorporated to identify new growth opportunities, deliver process improvement efficiencies, and empower a better virtual understanding of the physical world.

“Eagleview is delivering higher resolution imagery and more accurate data sets that are feeding advanced AI. This is driving a new era in what’s possible with aerial imagery, particularly oblique geospatial data,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “Because of these unique capabilities, we continue to see market expansion, year over year, in categories that previously did not use aerial imagery and asset intelligence regularly.”



In Energy and Utilities, utilities and energy providers are exploring aerial imagery and geographic information systems (GIS) uses to increase resilience, optimize asset management, and improve grid reliability. This includes:

Microgrid siting and optimization: Evaluating terrain, solar exposure, and proximity factors

Predictive vegetation encroachment modeling: Forecasting species-specific growth before it impacts infrastructure

Thermal mapping for energy loss: Detecting inefficiencies in solar farms and substations

Dynamic asset lifespan modeling: Correlating environmental factors with equipment wear

In Real Estate, professionals engaged in property management, marketing, valuation, and development can harness aerial imagery for:

Location and proximity factors to make automated property valuation more precise

Automated audit algorithms as part of appraiser compliance workflows

Exterior & Interior asset identification and evaluation to bring efficiency to inspection

In Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), engineers seeking to transform project efficiency and oversight can employ visual insights for:

Pre-construction environmental analysis using historical aerial images

Material staging optimization for improved on-site logistics

Re-orienting access points for optimal site utilization

Geospatially accurate asset mapping from object detection

In Transportation & Logistics, aerial imagery can help logistics networks and transportation hubs enhance safety, reduce congestion, and streamline operations. This includes:

Fleet route optimization using congestion and terrain analysis from imagery

Railway maintenance prioritization through vegetation detection

Autonomous driving and mapping precision from high-resolution images

Bridge clearance and obstruction monitoring for safe transit

In Agriculture & Food Systems, aerial imagery analytics can drive smarter, more resilient, and sustainable food production, which includes:

Regional crop and yield monitoring for supply chain resilience

Carbon sequestration credit validation

Reforestation measurement and tracking

Invasive species monitoring and mitigation planning

In Finance, Insurance & Risk, which has long used aerial insights, financial institutions can integrate aerial imagery into risk modeling and asset verification, which includes:

Underwriting asset density risk to map exposure concentration

Pre- and post-disaster portfolio assessment for claims validation

Mortgage collateral verification through property change detection

Climate risk pricing using flood and fire susceptibility overlays

In Environmental & Natural Resources, organizations are exploring the use of aerial imagery to monitor and protect critical ecosystems and resources including:

Watershed health tracking

Runoff analysis

Mining reclamation oversight and land restoration validation

Illegal dumping

Deforestation detection

Land-use correlation mapping

Habitat corridor restoration planning

In Telecom & Technology, telecommunications and technology firms seek to accelerate infrastructure deployment and connectivity can leverage aerial imagery for:

5G tower placement and line-of-sight optimization

Fiber and cable route planning with minimal disruption

Signal interference forecasting using topographic modeling

Smart city sensor calibration and validation

Aerial corridor mapping

In Retail & Consumer Industries, businesses see aerial imagery use as an opportunity to strengthen market planning, consumer insights, and operational efficiency. This includes:

Market expansion and site selection analysis

Competitor density mapping for “white space” identification

Outdoor advertising visibility optimization

Parking lot utilization and traffic flow analysis

Event logistics and crowd management planning

In Government, Defense & Public Safety, another sector with a strong record of aerial imagery utilization, federal, state, and local agencies can also apply aerial imagery to support delivery of a wide array of new services including:

Increasing first responder and federal law enforcement officer safety and awareness during real-world building entry

Adding granularity and realism to training operations for military teams and federal law enforcement officers

Developing additional training, operational, and infrastructure management insights for increased force protection at federal and state facilities

Mapping urban heat islands to direct tree planting for improved local environmental management

Conducting agricultural land use evaluation and tax classification for a better understanding of the property base

Evaluating sidewalk and curb ramp accessibility and developing plans for implementation and ongoing maintenance

Across Industry & Emerging Applications, Eagleview is seeing aerial imagery continue to open new frontiers in technology, sustainability, and culture including:

AI training data generation for geospatial machine learning

Corporate sustainability storytelling through verifiable imagery

Mergers and acquisitions due diligence and asset validation

Metaverse and digital twin creation grounded in real-world imagery

Cultural heritage preservation and documentation

“It is an incredibly dynamic time in this field,” said Patrick Gill, Senior Vice President of Commercial Imagery and Data. “We are constantly receiving inbound requests with new ideas for exploration and we’re really exploring the breadth of what is possible with Eagleview’s hi-res aerial imagery library, AI expertise, and collaborative orientation.”

For more information on working with Eagleview aerial imagery and asset intelligence capabilities, please visit www.eagleview.com/product/eagleview-data/property

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

