BitMart and Copper Complete Spot Integration for Off-Exchange Settlement via ClearLoop

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, and Copper, a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management, and prime services, have announced the completion of their technical integration, enabling institutional clients to access off-exchange settlement through Copper’s ClearLoop network.

This milestone marks the official go-live of a partnership first announced in 2023, when BitMart joined ClearLoop subject to integration. With the spot integration now successfully completed and futures integration underway, BitMart’s institutional clients can now trade on the exchange while assets remain securely held in Copper’s custody—minimizing counterparty risk and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Institutional investors continue to demand safer and more efficient ways to access crypto markets,” said Victor Wei, Vice President of Institutional Clients at BitMart. “Copper’s ClearLoop meets that need, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership as we scale our institutional services.”

"Our collaboration with Bitmart enhances institutional access to fast, secure off-exchange trading and settlement. We're excited to have completed the technical spot integration with Copper's ClearLoop network. This marks our continued commitment to shaping a mature digital assets ecosystem." - Adam Groom, Head of Revenue EMEA & Exchanges

ClearLoop is Copper’s flagship off-exchange settlement infrastructure that enables instant asset delegation, capital efficiency, and real-time settlement without requiring funds to leave secure custody. The platform connects a growing list of centralized exchanges, providing over $50 billion in monthly notional trading volume.

With insolvency protection via a dedicated trust structure and comprehensive collateral arrangements, ClearLoop aims to set a new standard for secure institutional crypto trading.

To learn more about ClearLoop, visit: https://copper.co/en/products/clearloop

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit https://www.bitmart.com.

About Copper

Since being founded in 2018, Copper.co (“Copper”) has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management. Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.copper.co

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/copperco/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/CopperHQ

Please direct any media enquiries or requests to: copper@portland-communications.com

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.