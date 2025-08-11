"The Bimbo Dream" Brings 50 Girls From 23 Countries to the Heart of Barcelona to Fulfill Their Dream of Playing Soccer

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company and a Global Partner of FC Barcelona as well as the Main Partner of FC Barcelona Femení, has launched the second edition of its global campaign "The Bimbo Dream" through its BIMBO® brand. As part of this initiative, 50 girls, aged 10 to 13, from 23 different countries were given a unique opportunity to train at FC Barcelona’s sports facilities and interact with standout players from the club, such as Aitana Bonmatí, Mapi León, and Jana Fernández.

The experience took place in May 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, where the girls also participated in a training workshop with Barça Academy and enjoyed two days of practice sessions led by professional FC Barcelona coaches. In addition to the sports activities, the girls explored the Gothic Quarter through an interactive rally, visited Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to bake their own bread alongside BIMBO®, and played a friendly match against Barça Academy teams.

The young talents who participated in this second edition came from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Morocco, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Aitana Bonmatí, FC Barcelona soccer player and Spanish Women’s National Team member, as well as a global ambassador for the Bimbo® brand, shared her perspective on the importance of this initiative, commenting: "Beyond sports, I have a strong sense of responsibility that motivates me. It’s gratifying to know that I can inspire girls who once had few role models in football and encourage them to dream big. Nutrition is critical to optimizing performance. I appreciate working with brands committed to creating transformative experiences for girls. It’s a remarkable initiative."

The “Bimbo Dream” campaign, created in collaboration with Disney/ESPN, is being aired on social media and across various media outlets in July and August 2025. The goal is to share the unforgettable experience of the 50 girls who were selected to participate.

This initiative encourages girls to dream without limits and helps foster female talent by overcoming barriers. With this vision in mind, Bimbo® reaffirms its commitment to developing new generations with a clear and powerful message: "Nourish what makes you great."

Background:

In 2022, Grupo Bimbo partnered with FC Barcelona, making the BIMBO® brand a global partner and main partner of the Women's Soccer team. As a result of this partnership, the company announced in 2023 that Spanish soccer player Aitana Bonmatí would become the brand's new global ambassador.

The first global edition of the Bimbo Dream was held in 2024, with 55 girls from 22 countries participating. These synergies aim to promote female talent and equity beyond sports, as well as nutrition and healthy lifestyles, encouraging girls and boys worldwide to pursue their dreams.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest leading bakery company and a major player in the snacks category. The company operates in 39 countries across America, Europe, Asia, and Africa through 245 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, buns and rolls, sweet baked goods, cookies, creme-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbreads, and salty snacks. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through an ADR Level 1 program under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media contact:

John Reynolds, bbu@buchananpr.com

Website | Facebook | X | LinkedIn | TikTok