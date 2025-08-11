Montium Expands Resident Experience with Events and New Amenities

Lakewood, NJ, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montium, an owner and manager of multifamily apartment communities serving the Philadelphia metropolitan area and Lehigh Valley, is further elevating resident living with expanded community programming and upgraded amenities.

While many traditional apartment communities offer a place to live and call home, Montium’s resident-first approach is creating new opportunities to enhance daily life. Throughout the summer, Montium hosted a series of community celebrations across all its properties, bringing residents together to connect, network, and build a stronger sense of neighborhood.

At Oak Hollow Apartments in Bethlehem, PA, residents enjoyed complimentary food from a local restaurant, live music, and outdoor activities. On a hot day, free shaved ice helped keep everyone cool. Similar events took place at Montium communities in Allentown and Pottstown, PA; Newark, DE; and South Jersey.

“These events have provided a wonderful opportunity for our residents to meet their neighbors—many for the first time,” said Israel Mendlowitz, CEO and Principal of Montium. “Our staff has also connected on a deeper level with residents, strengthening relationships and understanding within the community.”

Montium has a history of acquiring underutilized communities and bringing them to life. Significant investments have been made at each property to ensure a comfortable, safe, clean, and functional environment. Hundreds of apartments have been renovated, with new community amenities added across the portfolio.

Montium plans to continue enhancing the resident experience, with additional resident-focused programs and community features in the near future.

About Montium

Montium is an owner and manager of multifamily apartment communities, with more than 30 properties across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Dedicated to providing worry-free living and fostering community connections, Montium has been serving residents since 2018 from its headquarters in Lakewood, New Jersey.

